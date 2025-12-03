It's that time of year again, where we share our deepest and darkest listening habits and Spotify Wrapped is released.

Wrapped provides users with a personalised summary of their music tastes – from most-listened to artists to top podcasts – and shows them how their listening habits have evolved throughout the year.

The feature launched in 2015 with the introduction of Year in Music, before being rebranded as Spotify Wrapped in 2016, and has since become a huge annual tradition and cultural phenomenon, with political figures and celebrities even joining the bandwagon.

Last year, Miley Cyrus shared that Britney Spears was her top-streamed artist of 2024, which was fitting, as Cyrus shouted Spears out in her 2009 hit Party in the USA, in which she sang: “That’s when the DJ dropped my favourite tune/ And a Britney song was on.”

Cyrus referenced the lyrics when sharing her Spotify Wrapped results, writing on her Instagram Stories: “A Britney song was literally on…. all year!”

Ready to brag about your most-listened to songs from this year on social media? Here’s everything you need to know about Wrapped.

When is Spotify Wrapped 2025 coming out?

Sabrina Carpenter.

Spotify Wrapped 2025 launched on Wednesday 3rd December.

This is in line with previous years, with the feature typically being released on the platform towards the end of November or in early December.

Last year, it came out on Wednesday 4th December, while in 2023 and 2022, it was released on Wednesday 30th November.

Where can I find my Spotify Wrapped?

Olivia Rodrigo. Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Anyone with a Spotify account can access the recap directly from the Spotify app when signed in.

The feature should be waiting for you when you open the app.

The company has advised users to update their app to the most recent version in advance.

Alternatively, users can head to Spotify’s website and the feature should be there.

Spotify Wrapped 2025 new features

As is the case every year, Spotify Wrapped 2025 has introduced new features for users to analyse their listening habits over the past year.

New features this time include Listening Age, which estimates a user's age by comparing their musical tastes to others' in their age group.

The new insight has prompted some fans to take offence on social media, while others found the feature amusing.

