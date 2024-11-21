When is Spotify Wrapped 2024? Latest news and updates
Ready to see how much everyone has been listening to Charli XCX's album Brat?
Music fans, assemble: Spotify will soon be releasing its special “Wrapped” feature, which provides users with personalised analytics of their listening habits from the past year.
Spotify Wrapped, which was first released in 2016 and has since become an annual tradition for music enthusiasts, lands at the end of each year and provides listeners with their most listened-to artists, songs, albums, genres and typically a couple of gimmicks that vary from year to year.
Wondering when Spotify Wrapped 2024 will be coming out? Read on for everything we know so far about when to expect the feature this year.
When does Spotify Wrapped 2024 come out?
The exact date is a surprise, but typically the streaming platform has released the feature on Wednesdays towards the end of November or in early December.
The last two years it was released on Wednesday 30th November and, in 2021, it came out on Wednesday 1st December.
If it follows the same pattern this year, music fans could expect the feature to be released on Wednesday 4th December 2024.
The dates for the previous Spotify Wrapped release dates are as follows:
- 2017: 6th December
- 2018: 6th December
- 2019: 5th December
- 2020: 2nd December
- 2021: 1st December
- 2022: 30th November
- 2023: 30th November
Users will be notified via the app once the feature is out.
How to get your Spotify Wrapped when it drops
It’s easy to find your Spotify Wrapped, but you need to be a Spotify subscriber, have the app installed on your phone and be signed in.
The feature should be waiting for you when you open the app.
Alternatively, head to Spotify’s website and Spotify Wrapped should be there.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.