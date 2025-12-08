So, you’ve already done your Spotify Wrapped and your Discord Checkpoint, and now you’re wondering when the Steam Year in Review (also known as Steam Replay) is going to drop.

Ad

Steam, being the biggest PC gaming platform on the planet, will always have some revealing statistics about your gameplay habits.

So, which games did you play the most in 2025? When can we find out? Keep on reading and we’ll run through everything we currently know about Steam Year in Review 2025.

We would predict that Steam Year in Review will drop on or around Thursday 18th December 2025.

That is the day on which the Steam Winter Sale starts, and the two events tend to happen around a similar time.

Plus, last year’s Steam Year in Review dropped on the 18th December, so Valve clearly likes to go a little later than some of the other Wrapped-style info dumps.

How to see your Steam Year in Review 2025

Once the Steam Year in Review for 2025 is available, you should be able to log into the Steam website and see it for yourself.

Alternatively, you should see a banner within the Steam launcher, once the promo is up and running. It shouldn’t be hard to see your stats.

If you’re logged out of Steam on the device you’re currently using, you will have to log in and do your two-factor authentication before the stats can be shown.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What to expect from Steam Year in Review 2025

As for what to expect from Steam Replay this year, the stats should include all of the below:

Total number of games played

Number of new games (not played on Steam before 1st January 2025)

Total number of achievements earned

Longest streak of days where you played a game on Steam

Percentage of total playtime across the year you spent on each game and how many sessions you played of each one

How you compare to the Steam Community

New releases played (games released in 2025)

Number of games gifted, new friends, badges earned, screenshots shared etc

Month-by-month breakdown of each game you played

Where you played Steam games (PC or Steam Deck)

Once Steam Year in Review is live, we’ll be sure to update this page to let you know! Until then, you’ve still got a bit more time to pad your stats!

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.