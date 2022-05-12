To put it bluntly, 2009's James Cameron's Avatar: The Game was a dull experience throughout and it lacked a strong ending as well - so the only way is up with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, right?

The release date for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is getting closer by the day, and it doesn't exactly have a glowing legacy to live up to.

Well, let's hope so, because the world of Avatar is the perfect fit for a video game and fans have been owed a decent one for some time.

While not a direct tie-in to the upcoming movie (probably for the best), this new game is set to release this year too. Could it be the Avatar game that we all deserve? We'll find out soon, but here is all we know about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora so far.

When is the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora release date?

The release date for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will take place in 2022, the developers from Ubisoft have recently promised.

Given that we are already halfway through the year, don't expect this any earlier than winter - we would predict that it falls right in the middle of gaming season around Christmas. Pre-orders have begun at the likes of GAME.

What platforms can I get Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on?

The Xbox Series X and the PS5 will be home to the game, while according to pre-orders it will also launch on the Xbox One and the PS4. You will also be able to play it on Amazon Luna, Google Stadia and PC.

Can I pre-order Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora ?

Despite us not having the release date yet, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora pre-orders have indeed begun, with GAME having the title ready to add to your basket for £57.99.

Don't forget that when you pre-order, you will get it at the lowest price it drops to between now and release - if it drops at all, that is.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora story and gameplay

Rather than being a straight retelling of the Avatar 2 film that is hitting cinemas later this year, this game will be a standalone story set in the world of Avatar - which should mean the creators were given some much-needed creative freedom.

Not much else has been revealed so far, but we do have the official synopsis to go on: "Players take control of the Na'vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen region of Pandora, and must push back the forces of the RDA, who seek to threaten it."

With the game still set for release this year, we should have a ton more information on the way any time now - let's hope it's sooner rather than later.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora trailer

This is the trailer that was released in June 2021 and we haven't had a new one since - so that should be with us any time now. In the meantime, here is that one from last year!

