To simplify this, we've rounded up all the official PC requirements provided by Ubisoft so you can run Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on day one without worry. Everything from minimum to recommended and beyond is covered, so head below for all the details.

Minimum PC requirements for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ubisoft

See below for the official Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora minimum PC spec requirements set out by developer Ubisoft:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel i7 8700K

RAM: 16 GB dual channel

GPU: AMD RX 5700 8GB / Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB / Intel ARC A750 8GB (Rebar on)

Storage: 90 GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 with Direct X12

Ubisoft notes this is to obtain a visual setting of 1080p with a low preset of FSR2 quality/30 fps.

Recommended PC specs for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ubisoft

See below for the official Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora recommended PC spec requirements set out by developer Ubisoft:

CPU: AMD Ryzen5 5600x / Intel i5 11600k

RAM: 16 GB dual channel

GPU: AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB/ Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti 8GB Storage: 90 GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 with Direct X12

Additional PC specs for Avatar: Fronters of Pandora

Some further PC specs can be found below, with Enthusiast designed for those looking to get 1440p at 60fps and Ultra for 4K at 60fps.

Enthusiast

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600x / Intel i5 11600K

RAM: 16GB

GPU: AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB / Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB

Storage: 90 GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 with DirectX12

Ultra

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800x3D / Intel i7 12700k

RAM: 16GB

GPU: AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB / Nvidia RTX 4080 16GB

Storage: 90GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 with DirectX12

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is scheduled to launch on 7th December 2023 across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

