Avatar Frontiers of Pandora PC requirements: Minimum & recommended specs
All the power you will need for the world of Pandora.
The world of Avatar continues to expand. This time in video game form, as the James Cameron creation receives the open-world treatment with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which is set to arrive on console and PC in December later this year.
Before the new action-adventure arrives, developer Ubisoft has revealed exactly what requirements will be needed to not only run the game on PC but to get the best performance possible too. Whether you're happy getting a smooth 1080p from your machine or wish to push it to the brink with 4K and 60fps, there are plenty of options to consider.
To simplify this, we've rounded up all the official PC requirements provided by Ubisoft so you can run Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on day one without worry. Everything from minimum to recommended and beyond is covered, so head below for all the details.
Minimum PC requirements for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
See below for the official Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora minimum PC spec requirements set out by developer Ubisoft:
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel i7 8700K
RAM: 16 GB dual channel
GPU: AMD RX 5700 8GB / Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB / Intel ARC A750 8GB (Rebar on)
Storage: 90 GB SSD
OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 with Direct X12
Ubisoft notes this is to obtain a visual setting of 1080p with a low preset of FSR2 quality/30 fps.
Recommended PC specs for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
See below for the official Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora recommended PC spec requirements set out by developer Ubisoft:
CPU: AMD Ryzen5 5600x / Intel i5 11600k
RAM: 16 GB dual channel
GPU: AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB/ Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti 8GB Storage: 90 GB SSD
OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 with Direct X12
Additional PC specs for Avatar: Fronters of Pandora
Some further PC specs can be found below, with Enthusiast designed for those looking to get 1440p at 60fps and Ultra for 4K at 60fps.
Enthusiast
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600x / Intel i5 11600K
RAM: 16GB
GPU: AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB / Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB
Storage: 90 GB SSD
OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 with DirectX12
Ultra
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800x3D / Intel i7 12700k
RAM: 16GB
GPU: AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB / Nvidia RTX 4080 16GB
Storage: 90GB SSD
OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 with DirectX12
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is scheduled to launch on 7th December 2023 across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
