Well, the good news is that publisher Take-Two has addressed the idea of bringing more games from its library to Nintendo Switch 2. The bad news is that it will in all likelihood be quite some time before anything substantial happens.

Will GTA 6 come to Nintendo Switch 2? What the Rockstar boss has said

GTA 6. Rockstar Games

There are currently no plans to bring Grand Theft Auto 6 to the Nintendo Switch 2, as of the time of writing. Likely, the lack of power of the next Nintendo machine and the poor sales history of games from publisher Take-Two on Nintendo platforms are big indicators of its reluctance.

However, Take-Two chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick has recently suggested GTA on Switch might be possible during its latest financial results call in February 2025. During this, they stated that the company "fully expects" to support the Nintendo Switch 2.

"We've had obviously a long-standing relationship with Nintendo and we've supported the platform when it made sense for the individual release," said Zelnick (as reported by Eurogamer).

"There was a time when Nintendo platforms are really geared at younger audiences and that was reflected in our release schedule. And now today with Switch and potentially with Switch 2, the Switch device can support any audience.

"As you may have noted, Civilization 7 is now on Switch. So while we have nothing specific to report, we actually would fully expect to support Switch [2]."

So while nothing has been officially announced, the comments above suggest anything is possible. More probable is a version of Grand Theft Auto 5 or GTA Online making its way to Nintendo Switch, as the company looks to take advantage of the massive player base found on Switch (and will hopefully translate to Switch 2).

Not to mention, a PC release will no doubt be a priority over Switch, so it could be a good few years off before anything is even talked about seriously.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch in 2025 across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

