It is hard to find a more fun ‘pick up and play’ game than Rocket League, and fans of the football/vehicular carnage mash-up title are in for a treat as the game gets ready to launch its highly anticipated season 3.

Rocket League has soared in popularity since it became a free to play title and it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. We have had some great updates of late and some fantastic new vehicles – it is a game that is always worth coming back to.

But as for Rocket League Season 3 and what we should expect from that when it launches, read on for all the information that we know of so far!

When does Rocket League Season 2 end?

Rocket League Season 2 has been a ton of fun and the next season has its work cut out to try and top it. Those enjoying the current version of Rocket League still have some time left with it, because Rocket League Season 2 will last until 7th April 2021. Its original end date was 31st March, but recently the developers at Psyonix announced their intentions to extend Rocket League Season 2, keeping the current season rolling through the first week of April.

When does Rocket League Season 3 start?

As for Rocket League Season 3, we do not have an exact date yet but it should not be too long after the conclusion of Rocket League Season 2. We could, in theory, be looking at a Rocket League Season 3 start date of 8th April 2021, but that’s just a guess for the time being.

An early April date seems the most likely as we can’t imagine the developers would want to wait too long, as they would be keen not to lose any of the momentum that they have built up – so expect the 7th or 8th April to be launch day, barring any last-minute delays.

Predicted patch notes: what’s new in Rocket League Season 3?

Normally at this point, we would tell you all we know about what to expect to be added to the game when Rocket League Season 3 starts, but there is a slight problem with that – we know very little. That should be due to change soon, though, as with the second season wrapping up in a couple of weeks, a trailer and a ton of information about the changes should be due any day now.

Of course, even the most casual fan could predict that new challenges, new vehicles, new rewards and maybe a new game mode will arrive as part of Rocket League Season 3. But for now, none of us know for sure what Psyonix has in store. Keep this page bookmarked, though, and we will get every detail we can find to you as soon as we come across it!

