Rocket League season 6: Release date rumours and latest news

When is the Rocket League season 6 release date? That big question is hanging over the fandom at the moment, and we’re going to try our best to answer it – or at least speculate about it – in this very article.

Advertisement

Rocket League is one of the simplest, yet most addictive, games out there, and it continues to provide us with reasons to keep checking in with Rocket League recently launching its latest season 5.

The game, which is now a free-to-play title, has given us a lot with season 5 already and it has only just started. Starbase Arc (Aftermath) was introduced alongside a new vehicle, and Heatseeker Ricochet has also been added to the game.

Read more: How to download Rocket League Sideswipe

But while the talk of the moment is all about season 5, it is not too soon to look at when Rocket League Season 6 will start, and we have a pretty good idea when we can expect to see it…

When is the Rocket League season 6 release date?

The Rocket League season 6 release date isn’t confirmed, but we would expect it to occur in the first three months of 2022. There are plenty of predictions flying about, but most fans seem to agree that the new season will arrive at some point in January, February or March next year.

We are jumping the gun a tad here as Rocket League season 5 only began on Wednesday 17th November 2021. Looking at the lengths that the seasons tend to end though gives us some indication of when we should expect Rocket League season 6 to start.

The size of the gap between Rocket League seasons does fluctuate, but roughly three or four months is the average length of time. Our money is on February 2022, then, but we’ll be sure to update this page when a date is confirmed.

When does Rocket League season 6 end?

Rocket League season 6 will probably end around May, June or July 2022, if it follows on from the roadmap laid out previously. There is a chance that Rocket League could mix things up after season 6 but we see no reason for the formula to change for when Rocket League season 7 comes out.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What will be new in Rocket League season 6?

We are very much in guesswork territory here, but the guesses are at least educated. Look for the same style of rewards, so paint, smoke trails and the like, while new vehicles and possibly new maps are also likely to be added.

But with Rocket League season 5 still very much in its infancy, we still have a while to go before any news starts leaking on that front.

As soon as information starts to come out though, we will get this page updated – same too for when the Rocket League season 6 trailer drops.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.