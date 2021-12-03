Rocket League Sideswipe Season 1: End date, rewards & main game crossover

Rocket League Sideswipe Season 1 is here, and this first wave of seasonal content – which is going by the title Turbo – brings with it the game’s first Rocket Pass and a cool crossover event.

The Sideswipe mobile game will be tying in with the main console/PC version of Rocket League in this premier season, which is certainly one way to get pre-existing fans of the franchise even more interested in this spinoff.

Prior to Rocket League Sideswipe Season 1, there was some Pre-Season content live in the game, which you may well have missed. And when a game is as competitive, some players might worry that not having that head start could hinder their potential enjoyment.

The developers have tried to allay any fears about that, though, stating: “Even if you missed out on Pre-Season, Season 1 is the perfect launch point to get in the game. Jump in and take control of this reimagining of Rocket League action that is built specifically for mobile devices.”

If you are keen to jump into Rocket League Sideswipe Season 1, keep on reading for all the key details that you need to know!

When did Rocket League Sideswipe Season 1 start?

The Rocket League Sideswipe Season 1 release date was 2nd December 2021.

So if you load up the game today, you should be able to take part in all that first-season goodness. Isn’t it exciting to be playing a game so early on in its journey?

When does Rocket League Sideswipe Season 1 end?

The Rocket League Sideswipe Season 1 end date will occur on 24th January 2022.

The game’s official website says that the Season 1 challenges will stop being available the day after that, so you’ll want to make as much progress as you can before then.

What is Rocket League Sideswipe Season 1?

Let’s backtrack for a second. What actually is Rocket League Sideswipe Season 1, and how does one take part in it?

Basically, this season of content contains a series of challenges for players to complete, with rewards being unlocked along the way for every stage that you finish.

Similar models are very commonplace in gaming at the moment, with Fortnite, Call of Duty, Fall Guys and many other games falling into this season model (also known as a ‘Battle Pass’). The Rocket League version of this is known as a ‘Rocket Pass’ and that branding remains consistent in Sideswipe.

The good news is that the Rocket League Sideswipe Season 1 Rocket Pass appears to be fully free, without a paid-for level like you see in lots of games these days.

How is Rocket League Sideswipe crossing over with the main game?

Psyonix

Quickly tapping into the popularity of the larger Rocket League brand, the Rocket League Sideswipe Season 1 challenges allow players to unlock rewards in the main game.

If you log into Rocket League Sideswipe with the same Epic Games Account that you use for Rocket League, and then complete two Rocket League Sideswipe Season 1 challenges, you will unlock these two items in the main game and Sideswipe:

Nuhai Inverted Wheels

Wow! Goal Explosion

Also, just by logging into Sideswipe this season, you will unlock the song ‘Water Resistant’ by Anamanaguchi as a Player Anthem in Rocket League.

Rocket League Sideswipe Season 1 Rocket Pass rewards

Psyonix

There are 50 different rewards to unlock in the Rocket League Sideswipe Season 1 Battle Pass. Things start off very nicely at level one, where you unlock the Diestro Exotic Car Body.

At level 46 you can unlock a Sub-Zero effect, and at level 50 you can get the Hellfire effect. The Snakeskin at level 49 is also looking pretty cool, if we can make it that far!

Along the way there are plenty of presents, building from bronze to silver and finally to gold in the final stages. There also some random inclusions, like the pigeon head at level two.

Rocket League Sideswipe Season 1 trailer

The launch of Rocket League Sideswipe Season 1 was promoted with a new cinematic trailer for the game. The song in the trailer, if you were wondering is Anamanaguchi’s cover of ‘Jump’ by Van Halen. Take a look below before you jump into the season!

