Rocket League Sideswipe: How to download the new mobile game on iOS and Android

After months of waiting, Rocket League Sideswipe is out now, and if you’re wondering how to download it on iOS or Android devices, you’ve come to the right place for some guidance.

This new mobile game spinoff for the car football game takes places from a side-on, almost 2D sort of perspective, promising new challenges for seasoned players and newcomers like.

The launch of Rocket League Sideswipe marks another major leap forward for Rocket League. The brand has been through a lot of changes in the last couple of years: it famously went free to play in September 2020 after years of being a paid title, and the developers from Psyonix were acquired by Epic Games in 2019.

Epic, the creators of Fortnite, clearly have big plans for Rocket League, and the franchise will certainly reach a lot more players now that Rocket League Sideswipe has launched. Keep on reading to learn more!

Is Rocket League Sideswipe out?

Yes, Rocket League Sideswipe is out now, having launched into the world on iOS and Android devices today – you can play it whenever you want on iPhone, Android phone, iPad or an Android tablet. That means the Rocket League Sideswipe release date was Tuesday 30th November 2021. But you don’t need to worry about that now, you can just jump in and play!

What is Rocket League Sideswipe?

In an official blog post, the developers from Psyonix have described Rocket League Sideswipe as “a new, standalone Rocket League experience built from the ground up for mobile platforms”.

The blog post states that Rocket League Sideswipe “takes the core, competitive gameplay of Rocket League and reimagines it for a mobile device. In Rocket League Sideswipe, players compete from a new perspective on the field in 1v1 or 2v2 matches. Games will be fast-paced, 2-minute matches that you can play with friends near or far thanks to online play.”

How to download Rocket League Sideswipe on iOS and Android

If you’re wondering how to download Rocket League Sideswipe, it really is simple – all you have to do is head into the Apple App Store or Google Play Store on your device of choice, search for the game and select the option to install it.

On iOS devices such as the iPhone and the iPad, you can download Rocket League Sideswipe from the Apple App Store at this link.

On Android devices such as Samsung phones or tablets, you are able to download Rocket League Sideswipe from the Google Play Store at this link. Simples.

Is Rocket League Sideswipe free?

Yes, Rocket League Sideswipe is a free-to-play game, which means you can download it right now on your iOS or Android device without having to spend a penny to start playing.

There is an Item Shop within Rocket League Sideswipe, though, and the game does contain optional in-game purchases in the form of microtransactions.

Rocket League Sideswipe gameplay footage trailer

Want to take a look at some Rocket League Sideswipe gameplay footage before you commit to a download? If so, take a look at the Rocket League Sideswipe trailer below and see whether you fancy getting involved.

