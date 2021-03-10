Rocket League Season 2 rewards revealed as end date pushed back to April

The Rocket League Season 2 event will last a little bit longer than we previously expected, with the developers from Psyonix announcing the news in a big blog post about rewards.

Advertisement

Originally, the plan had been for Rocket League Season 2 to wrap up its run on 31st March, but now players have been given another week to play the Season 2 content and try to earn rewards.

Those Rocket League Season 2 rewards were discussed in detail in Psyonix’s big blog post, as was the new end date for the season, and you can keep on reading to get the full lowdown.

Rocket League Season 2 extended: When is the new end date?

As Psyonix explained in its blog, “Season 2 is approaching the end of its setlist, but get ready for an encore. The season has been extended to April 7. That means you have some extra time to unlock your outstanding Season Challenges and hit your dream Rank to earn your Season 2 Competitive Rewards!”

Did you spot the key piece of information there? Yep, it’s been confirmed that Rocket League Season 2 will now end on 7th April 2021, a full week later than we originally thought.

Rocket League Season 2 rewards

Psyonix also took this opportunity to delve into detail on the Rocket League Season 2 rewards, saying, “the Rewards for Season 2 are new Boosts! Players will earn their Rewards at the beginning of Season 3. If you’re unfamiliar with how Competitive Season Rewards are earned, you must complete your placement matches to receive a Rank, and then fulfill the appropriate Season Reward Level (10 wins for each Rank beginning with Bronze).

“Just like in Season 1, Season 2 will feature a different Reward for each Rank, including Supersonic Legend. Titles will also be distributed for those who won Competitive Tournaments, or earned Grand Champion and Supersonic Legend Rank in standard or Extra modes.”

Psyonix

Rocket League Season 2 Boosts

Psyonix went onto share a full breakdown of the Rocket League Season 2 rewards, summing up the boosts on offer like so:

Bronze I or higher – Season 2 – Bronze Boost

Silver I or higher – Season 2 – Silver Boost + lower Boost

Gold I or higher – Season 2 – Gold Boost + lower Boosts

Platinum I or higher – Season 2 – Platinum Boost + lower Boosts

Diamond I or higher – Season 2 – Diamond Boost + lower Boosts

Champion I or higher – Season 2 – Champion Boost + lower Boosts

Grand Champion I – Season 2 – Grand Champion Boost + lower Boosts

Supersonic Legend – Season 2 – Supersonic Legend Boost + lower Boosts

Rocket League Season 2 Grand Champion Title Rewards

The following list of Grand Champion Title Rewards was also shared online by Psyonix, during this big update on Rocket League Season 2:

Competitive Grand Champion: “S2 GRAND CHAMPION” in Crimson text

Rumble Grand Champion: “S2 RNG CHAMP” in Crimson text

Hoops Grand Champion: “S2 DUNK MASTER” in Crimson text

Snow Day Grand Champion: “S2 BLIZZARD WIZARD” in Crimson text

Dropshot Grand Champion: “S2 FLOOR DESTROYER” in Crimson text

Rocket League Season 2 Supersonic Legend Title Rewards

And if it’s Supersonic Legend Title Rewards that you’re interested in, Psyonix offered this list:

Competitive Supersonic Legend: “S2 SUPERSONIC LEGEND” in Titanium White text

Rumble Supersonic Legend: “S2 RNGENIUS” in Titanium White text

Hoops Supersonic Legend: “S2 LEGENDARY BALLER” in Titanium White text

Snow Day Supersonic Legend: “S2 ICE TITAN” in Titanium White text

Dropshot Supersonic Legend: “S2 TILE ANNIHILATOR” in Titanium White text

Psyonix

What’s happening to Rocket League Season 2 tournament credits?

If you’re wondering what will happen to your Rocket League Season 2 Tournament Credits, Psyonix has anticipated your question. The company said, “Once Season 2 ends, your Tournament Credit balance will reset, which is similar to the end of Season 1. Existing Tournament Credits will convert to All-Star Cups. Players who have participated in a Competitive Tournament and have between 0-12,000 Tournament Credits will receive one All-Star Cup. Players who have more than 12,000 Tournament Credits will receive additional All-Star Cups depending how many Tournament Credits they have. See below for the breakdown.”

0-12,000 Tournament Credits — receive 1 All-Star Cup

12,001-24,000 Tournament Credits — receive 2 All-Star Cups

24,001-36,000 Tournament Credits — receive 3 All-Star Cups

Etc.

When does Rocket League season 3 start?

With Rocket League Season 2 now set to run until 7th April, it seems wise to expect that Rocket League Season 3 will kick off on 8th April 2021, or sometime shortly after that. As and when an official announcement spells out the details of that next Rocket League season, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.