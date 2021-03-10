Rocket League Season 2 rewards revealed as end date pushed back to April
You've got a little while longer to earn the Rocket League Season 2 rewards.
The Rocket League Season 2 event will last a little bit longer than we previously expected, with the developers from Psyonix announcing the news in a big blog post about rewards.
Originally, the plan had been for Rocket League Season 2 to wrap up its run on 31st March, but now players have been given another week to play the Season 2 content and try to earn rewards.
Those Rocket League Season 2 rewards were discussed in detail in Psyonix’s big blog post, as was the new end date for the season, and you can keep on reading to get the full lowdown.
Rocket League Season 2 extended: When is the new end date?
As Psyonix explained in its blog, “Season 2 is approaching the end of its setlist, but get ready for an encore. The season has been extended to April 7. That means you have some extra time to unlock your outstanding Season Challenges and hit your dream Rank to earn your Season 2 Competitive Rewards!”
Did you spot the key piece of information there? Yep, it’s been confirmed that Rocket League Season 2 will now end on 7th April 2021, a full week later than we originally thought.
Rocket League Season 2 rewards
Psyonix also took this opportunity to delve into detail on the Rocket League Season 2 rewards, saying, “the Rewards for Season 2 are new Boosts! Players will earn their Rewards at the beginning of Season 3. If you’re unfamiliar with how Competitive Season Rewards are earned, you must complete your placement matches to receive a Rank, and then fulfill the appropriate Season Reward Level (10 wins for each Rank beginning with Bronze).
“Just like in Season 1, Season 2 will feature a different Reward for each Rank, including Supersonic Legend. Titles will also be distributed for those who won Competitive Tournaments, or earned Grand Champion and Supersonic Legend Rank in standard or Extra modes.”
Rocket League Season 2 Boosts
Psyonix went onto share a full breakdown of the Rocket League Season 2 rewards, summing up the boosts on offer like so:
- Bronze I or higher – Season 2 – Bronze Boost
- Silver I or higher – Season 2 – Silver Boost + lower Boost
- Gold I or higher – Season 2 – Gold Boost + lower Boosts
- Platinum I or higher – Season 2 – Platinum Boost + lower Boosts
- Diamond I or higher – Season 2 – Diamond Boost + lower Boosts
- Champion I or higher – Season 2 – Champion Boost + lower Boosts
- Grand Champion I – Season 2 – Grand Champion Boost + lower Boosts
- Supersonic Legend – Season 2 – Supersonic Legend Boost + lower Boosts
Rocket League Season 2 Grand Champion Title Rewards
The following list of Grand Champion Title Rewards was also shared online by Psyonix, during this big update on Rocket League Season 2:
- Competitive Grand Champion: “S2 GRAND CHAMPION” in Crimson text
- Rumble Grand Champion: “S2 RNG CHAMP” in Crimson text
- Hoops Grand Champion: “S2 DUNK MASTER” in Crimson text
- Snow Day Grand Champion: “S2 BLIZZARD WIZARD” in Crimson text
- Dropshot Grand Champion: “S2 FLOOR DESTROYER” in Crimson text
Rocket League Season 2 Supersonic Legend Title Rewards
And if it’s Supersonic Legend Title Rewards that you’re interested in, Psyonix offered this list:
- Competitive Supersonic Legend: “S2 SUPERSONIC LEGEND” in Titanium White text
- Rumble Supersonic Legend: “S2 RNGENIUS” in Titanium White text
- Hoops Supersonic Legend: “S2 LEGENDARY BALLER” in Titanium White text
- Snow Day Supersonic Legend: “S2 ICE TITAN” in Titanium White text
- Dropshot Supersonic Legend: “S2 TILE ANNIHILATOR” in Titanium White text
What’s happening to Rocket League Season 2 tournament credits?
If you’re wondering what will happen to your Rocket League Season 2 Tournament Credits, Psyonix has anticipated your question. The company said, “Once Season 2 ends, your Tournament Credit balance will reset, which is similar to the end of Season 1. Existing Tournament Credits will convert to All-Star Cups. Players who have participated in a Competitive Tournament and have between 0-12,000 Tournament Credits will receive one All-Star Cup. Players who have more than 12,000 Tournament Credits will receive additional All-Star Cups depending how many Tournament Credits they have. See below for the breakdown.”
- 0-12,000 Tournament Credits — receive 1 All-Star Cup
- 12,001-24,000 Tournament Credits — receive 2 All-Star Cups
- 24,001-36,000 Tournament Credits — receive 3 All-Star Cups
- Etc.
When does Rocket League season 3 start?
With Rocket League Season 2 now set to run until 7th April, it seems wise to expect that Rocket League Season 3 will kick off on 8th April 2021, or sometime shortly after that. As and when an official announcement spells out the details of that next Rocket League season, we’ll be sure to let you know.
