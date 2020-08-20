Best Google Home accessories and compatible devices in 2020

Smart home technology now goes way beyond the smart speakers we are used to using, as everything from our light bulbs to TVs are now able to become “smarter”.

What that means is, in theory, users with a smart speaker like a Google Home are able to turn off their lights or adjust the thermostat without even getting up from the sofa. Instead, you simply tell Google Assistant what you would like it to do, and it is done.

Of course, all this does rely on your plugs, light bulbs or thermostat being Google Home compatible devices. Google has already done it’s best to provide such products with its Google Nest range but Google Home Mini accessories are also available from other brands such as Philips Hue, Hive, Sony and Bose.

If you already have a Google Home smart speaker, once connected all the products mentioned should be ready to use. If you don’t, take a look at our Google Home deals to grab yourself a bargain ahead of Black Friday later this year.

And, if you are looking to make your TV “smarter” without fully replacing it, check out our selection of Google Chromecast deals. Chromecast devices simply plug into the back of the TV and allow you to stream directly from your smartphone, tablet or laptop so that you can watch your favourite streaming services without spending money on upgrading your TV.

Below, you will find a host of product types that are able to be controlled by Google Assistant, along with some specific suggestions on which Google Home accessories are worth considering.

What are the best Google home compatible devices and accessories?

In addition to the broad Google Home product range, there is also a huge array of devices made by other brands that have been designed specifically to be compatible with Google Assistant.

The most popular products include Google Home accessories such as smart speakers, smart TVs and smart plugs. However, smart home technology has also expanded to make everyday tasks much easier. Whether it’s turning off your lights, locking the door or adjusting the thermostat, it can all now be done with a simple voice command.

Here is our selection of some of the best Google Home accessories available now:

What smart speakers work with Google Home?

Google Home

Currys PC World

The Google Home is a smart speaker that allows you to control your home with just your voice. It will also answer questions, play music from your Spotify playlist and help you schedule your day.

Available in four colourways, the smart speaker will also “broadcast” to other Google Home devices in the house so that you can talk to any family member without even leaving the room you’re in.

Buy now for £59

Google Nest Mini (Previously Google Home Mini)

Currys PC World

A smaller version of the speaker above, the Google Nest Mini is the updated version of the previously named Google Home Mini and now has twice the bass and improved voice recognition.

It will still work with all the Google Home Mini accessories you may already own, has many of the same features as the standard Google Home and it is available in three colours including a coral pink.

Buy now for £49

Bose Home Speaker 300

This wireless Bluetooth speaker can be controlled with your voice, touch or via the Bose Music app. As you would expect from the premium speaker brand, the Bose Home Speaker 300 has 360° sound, a powerful bass and you can connect two or more Bose speakers to create a multi-room system.

Buy now for £249

Sonos Move

With an IP56 rating, the Sonos Move is a durable, portable wireless speaker. Described as weatherproof and drop-resistant, the Bluetooth speaker should work through light rain, extreme heat and cold, salt spray, dust and humidity.

It has 11 hours of battery life and the microphone technology should be able to detect the environment in which you’re listening to music and adjust the sound level, accordingly.

Buy now for £399

What smart TVs work with Google Home?

Samsung UE32T4300AKXXU 32-inch Smart HD Ready HDR LED TV

With its contrast enhancement and PurColour features, this Samsung TV has a bright and rich screen and apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and BT Sport are already installed. And, because it is compatible with any Google Assistant speaker, you can turn up the volume, change the channel or turn it off completely without the need for the remote.

Buy now for £199

LG 43UN74006LB 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV

With 4K and active HDR, this 43-inch TV offers a rich colour display with vivid detail. It has Ultra Surround sound and includes apps such as Disney+, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video so you don’t need to spend valuable time installing them. This TV also has a feature called ‘Sports Alert’, which will give you real-time alerts about results, goals or fixtures while you’re watching another TV show, so you never have to miss out.

Buy now for £399

Sony Bravia KD49XG8096BU 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV

With Dynamic Backlight Control, Sony have designed this TV to be as environmentally-aware as possible. The feature works by improving energy efficiency and adjusting display brightness as picture content changes. Pairing it with your Google Home device will make it hands-free, it has Freeview, YouTube and BBC iPlayer set up and Sony TVs also have a dedicated Netflix button on their remotes so you’re only ever one click away from your favourite TV series.

Buy now for £448.97

What smart thermostats work with Google Home?

Nest Learning Thermostat

Amazon

Smart thermostats are becoming increasingly popular, not only because they make adjusting temperature settings so easy but they can often also help reduce the amount of energy you use. The “Learning” element of the name comes from the fact that the thermostat will learn what temperature users like their house to be and maintain it. It does require installation by a professional but it comes in four colours so you can best pick the design that suits your interiors.

Buy now for £182

Hive Active Heating Thermostat

This Hive thermostat allows you to set up to six “heating events” that allow you to set times for the heating to switch on and to what temperature. You can then turn off the heating while you’re at work and have it switch on before you arrive home so that your house is nice and warm for when you return. The Automatic Frost Protection setting maintains a set temperature during cold weather to prevent any damage to your pipes and there is even a Holiday Mode so there’s no energy wastage while no one is at home.

Buy now for £139.99

What smart home lights work with Google Home?

Nanoleaf Rhythm Starter Kit

These four colour-changing light panels can be fixed to the wall to create a personalised lighting set-up. There are over 16 million colours to choose, from simple daylight and reading lights to vibrant oranges and yellows. These buildable panels can be controlled hands-free using Google Assistant and will even “dance” to music and change colour according to the genre and pace of the songs.

Buy now for £89.99

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Starter Kit

Also with over 16 million colour choices – including over 5000 variations of white – Philips Hue allows you to sync your lighting to music, and users have the option of controlling the lighting via their phone or tablet, or through Google Assistant with their voice. There is also the ability to set timers and the lights can be turned on or off remotely. This starter kit also includes a Philips Hue Bridge, which is required if you are intending for the lights to be voice-activated.

Buy now for £116.60

What smart plugs work with Google Home?

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug

Smart plugs are one of those Google Home accessories that take bog-standard appliances and make them voice-controlled. The TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug allows users to schedule what time they would like appliances to switch on and track a device’s power usage. There is also an Away mode that will turn on and off lights throughout the day to give the appearance someone is home to deter burglars.

Buy now for £19.99

What smart doorbells work with Google Home?

Nest Video Doorbell

The Google Nest Video Doorbell allows you to see who is at the door from anywhere and allows for two-way communication so that you can interact with guests even if you can’t get to the door. It’s capable of 24/7 streaming, has night vision and will make announcements through your Google Home smart speaker when someone is at the door.

Buy now for £205

What smart security cameras work with Google Home?

Nest Indoor Security Camera

Made by Google, the Nest Indoor Security Camera will send motion and sound alerts to your phone, smartwatch or email to allow you to know exactly what is going on at home, wherever you are. There are specific ‘Person Alerts’ if the camera detects a person and the camera has an in-built speaker and microphone so that you can hear what is happening at home or tell off the dog if he’s on the sofa. One of the best Google Home Mini accessories for those who spend a lot of time away from home. There is also an outdoor version for those who would like that added security.

Buy now for £121

What smart baby monitors work with Google Home?

BT Video Smart 5-inch Screen Baby Monitor

This BT Baby Monitor has a 5-inch HD screen so that you can keep an eye on the baby no matter where you are in the house. If the camera needs adjusting, it can be tilted or moved via the app and you can play lullabies or adjust the temperature in the room with the help of your Google Home device. Communication is also two-way so you can reassure them through the monitor and hear any sound or movement the baby might be making.

Buy now for £149.99

What smart blinds work with Google Home?

Ajax Online Blind Engine

The Ajax Blind Engine works with roller or horizontal blinds – as well as curtains on pull mechanism – so that you can open your blinds without getting out of bed. The group control allows users to open multiple blinds at once and it allows you to adjust them even when you’re not at home.

Buy now for £89.55

Looking for more uses for your smart speaker? Read our guide to what Google Home can do.

