Who is Mike Young? Guy Pearce role in Neighbours explained

That's right, Hollywood legend Guy Pearce is one of the multiple stars to return to Ramsay Street for the emotional and much-anticipated Neighbours finale .

The character appears in the final three episodes as he makes his way back to Erinsborough after decades away and catches up with old friends - and there's some unfinished business.

Regarding his return, Pearce said in a statement: "It is very exciting and surreal at the same time being back on set again, however it feels like coming home.

"It’s where it all started for me professionally. I’ve been asked to come back on occasions over the years and wondered if it was the right thing to do, but once I knew the show was finishing, I knew I had to do it.

"While I’ve caught up with many of the cast I worked with on the show over the years, there is nothing like being here all together again."

So, who is Mike Young and when was he last on Ramsay Street?

Who is Mike Young in Neighbours?

Studio portrait of Guy Pearce as Mike Young in Neighbours, circa 1988 Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images

Getting a job in the coffee shop, Mike became a staple of the soap but was struggling in private as he and his mother Barbara (Rona McLeod, Diana Greentree) were victims of domestic abuse and the hands of his father, David (Stewart Faichney).

After confiding in his boss Daphne Lawrence (Elaine Smith), she and Mike tried to persuade Barbara to leave David but she was unable to, prompting Mike to go and live with Daphne and her partner, Des Clarke (Paul Keane), who became his legal guardians.

While Mike had a number of romances during his time on the show, his most notable relationship was with his booksmart peer Jane Harris (Annie Jones).

Despite being slow to recognise how perfect Jane was for him, the pair eventually got together and Jane even had a glamorous (and much debated) makeover.

The relationship went through a number of ups and downs but hit its biggest roadblock when Jane struck up a romance with Des, leaving Mike thoroughly upset.

Mike also faced drama when love interest Bronwyn Davies (Rachel Friend) chose Henry Ramsay (Craig McLachlan) over him, and then when he was almost fired after sharing a kiss with a 16-year-old student while on teaching placement, prompting him to be suspended.

Finally, Mike came to accept Des and Jane's engagement and gave them his blessing before going on to leave Ramsay Street to care for his sick mother.

Following Mike's exit, Des and Jane later split when Jane left to visit England to care for her sick grandmother Nell Mangel (Vivean Gray) and did not return, breaking off her engagement to Des.

When did Guy Pearce last appear in Neighbours?

Mike Young (Guy Pearce, right) returns to Erinsborough in the final episodes Fremantle

Prior to his return for the finale, Guy Pearce last appeared as Mike Young in Neighbours on 6th December 1989.

Pearce left the soap after declining to renew his contract in 1989 and wanting to pursue other acting opportunities.

The character of Mike Young was written out when he left Erinsborough to care for his injured mother Barbara.

When Jane Harris returned to Neighbours in 2018, she revealed that Mike had been teaching children in need in the Philippines.

