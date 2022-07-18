Neighbours confirms Guy Pearce's return storyline as Mike Young

Mike will reconnect with ex-girlfriend Jane Harris (Annie Jones) when he rides back onto Ramsay Street next week. With Jane's relationship with Clive Gibbons (Geoff Payne) still on extremely shaky ground after his lies, Mike's arrival coincides with Clive's attempts to make amends.

If you're wondering what sparks the much-anticipated return of Mike Young to Neighbours , wonder no more - as actor Guy Pearce has the answers.

Jane and Mike later take a tour of the neighbourhood, but a showdown ensues when Clive grows jealous. However, as Pearce has now explained, it's not Jane who brings his alter ego back to Ramsay Street.

Speaking for the first time about his return to the soap that launched his career, he shared more of his character's off-screen history, before revealing that Mike isn't just back for a flying visit.

"Mike moved to Perth and became a teacher there," Pearce explained. "And you learn through these episodes that Mike has a child, and he and his daughter have moved back to Erinsborough."

Mike is set to meet old and new faces when he returns to Ramsay Street Fremantle

Asked whether he had the chance to work with the newer members of the cast, he replied: "To be honest, not many at all except a family friend of mine Henrietta (Graham). I’ve been seeing these fantastic young actors and thinking it would be great to do some scenes with them – but no, primarily us oldies together!

"However Henrietta, I’ve known her family for many, many years, and when I heard that she had got a role on the show, I did suggest perhaps I could do some scenes with her, so it’s worked out well."

Actress Graham joined the cast of Neighbours earlier this year, playing Sam, Chloe Brennan's (April Rose Pengilly) new assistant at Lassiter's Hotel. Viewers will see her share the screen with Pearce in upcoming episodes.

On reuniting with his former co-stars, he adds that he has kept in touch with a few of them over the years. "Jason [Donovan] and I see each other all the time, and we still call each other Scott and Mike which is a bit sad!

"Whenever I’m in London I’ll see Jason most times and I’ll see Kylie [Minogue] as well if she’s around. There are a few others I catch up with when I’m in Melbourne like Stefan [Dennis] and Annie of course, she’s been on Jack Irish with me."

Neighbours will air Mike's homecoming next week.

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm, followed by Neighbours: What Happened Next? at 10:05pm and Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits at 11:30pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

