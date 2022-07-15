The pop legends made their names starring as lovebirds Scott and Charlene Robinson in the Australian drama in the 1980s. They haven't been seen on Ramsay Street for over 30 years, but the stars agreed to reprise their roles for the finale , due to air on 29th July in the primetime slot of 9pm.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are re-releasing their hit duet Especially For You in the lead up to their return to Neighbours for the soap's finale.

Now, Kylie has announced that the famous track she first performed with Jason back in 1989 will be made available as a limited edition on vinyl and cassette from 5th August. "Now we ARE back together on @neighbours," she tweeted, before unveiling the news.

Jason said of the song's re-issue: "Working with Kylie on Especially For You was great fun." He also tweeted the announcement alongside a snap of the pair from that era.

The news comes soon after we were treated to exciting new images of Kylie and Jason back on the Neighbours set, with Kylie even sporting alter ego Charlene's trademark dungarees!

It was previously teased that the onscreen couple would have the final line in the soap, but we'll just have to wait and see if the rumours are true.

As well as three episodes airing to wrap up the soap, Channel 5 will be showing two extra Neighbours specials in celebration of the beloved show. It's sure to be emotional, so make sure you don't miss a moment.

Neighbours was sadly axed earlier this year after a 37 year run, with filming concluding in June. The broadcaster's controller recently spoke out about the move, citing it as "a business decision".

Fans can listen to Especially For You over on music streaming site Tidal.

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm, followed by Neighbours: What Happened Next? at 10:05pm and Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits at 11:30pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

