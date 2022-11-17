Amazon Freevee has picked up the rights for the series and will start making it next year - so far, Jackie Woodburne, Alan Fletcher, Stefan Dennis and Ryan Moloney are confirmed to return.

The soaps world is reeling after it was announced that Neighbours would be returning to screens following its cancellation earlier in the year.

However, it's since emerged that not everyone knew about the revival and several cast members only found out when the rest of us did.

Takaya Honda - who played David Tanaka on the series - shared on Twitter shortly after the news was announced: "Just FYI the cast is finding this out right now. Give us time to process. We don't know anything."

Taking to Instagram, Takaya added: "Apart from these three and Stefan [Jackie, Alan and Ryan], the rest of the cast are finding out with you."

Other cast members took to Instagram to share their responses, with Georgie Stone (who played Mackenzie Hargreaves) commented: "Thanks for all the DMs! Only found out Neighbours was returning when you all did, so I have no idea if I'm coming back! But thanks for asking and wanting more of Mackenzie."

Chloe Brennan star April Rose Pengilly commented: "Before you all start asking me about the Neighbours news that just dropped. I/most of us don't know anything about it and are finding out at the same time as you, so don't have any info for you, sorry! Very exciting news for you all, though."

She then shared the announcement video and said: "This is all the info I have for you so please stop DMing me haha."

She later re-shared a shocked reaction from Chloe, adding: "Literally all of us in the group chat rn [sic]."

Aaron Brennan star Matt Wilson added: "Didn't see this coming."

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more Neighbours news:

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.