The episode sees Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) depart Button House to spend Christmas with the latter's family, leaving their paranormal houseguests to entertain themselves.

The writers of Ghosts have never failed to tug at our heartstrings, but this year's Christmas special stands out as a particularly touching chapter in the hit sitcom.

However, so not to spoil their day, Alison leaves each of the ghosts with a thoughtful present to open in her absence, although this is set to stir up some distress for one particular resident.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, Ritchie admitted to being deeply moved by the latest episode, hailing the Ghosts writers for their ability to traverse a truly profound subject matter in a comical fashion.

"They walk that really fine line between never tipping over into being sentimental and it's always truthful."

She said of the ghost characters: "They keep it together, which is almost more moving. The stoicism with which they have to face the reality of their being dead is so rarely looked at, because it's too hard to really even contemplate.

"Without getting too heavy, it is one of the most existentially scary realities of being alive – that at some point you won't be – and the idea of having to face what you leave behind and the passing of time."

The case of the Ghosts Christmas special 2022. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

There's one particular scene in the episode – which viewers will know when they see it – that hammers home the loss that must be felt daily by the spirits of Button House, which is often masked by their comical appearances and exploits.

"It sort of lasts, I guess, about five seconds, the real feeling of stomach-lurching grief that you feel, but it's just enough to make you really think about all of the things that it brings up – family and time and age and all of that stuff… It's really beautiful," Ritchie added.

Ghosts was recently renewed for season 5, which the BBC has teased will see Alison and Mike consider a "new chapter" in their lives. Here's hoping that doesn't involve moving away.

The Ghosts Christmas special 2022 airs on BBC One on Christmas Day. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

