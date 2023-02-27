It has been announced that this Red Nose Day fans will be able to win iconic props and costumes from BBC shows, including Jodie Whittaker's T-Shirt from her time as the Thirteenth Doctor.

Lenny Rush and Sharon Horgan for Comic Relief. Comic Relief

It is free to enter, although entrants can choose to make a donation to Comic Relief if they wish. The initiative was announced in a trailer starring Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters) and Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable?), with items seen 'going missing' from BBC shows past and present.

You can watch the trailer for the scheme right here, now.

Katie Taylor, commissioning editor at BBC Entertainment, said: "This is a fantastic chance for Telly Treasure hunters to win and own a bit of BBC TV magic and to help raise awareness of Comic Relief which changes the lives of people for the better."

Items up for grabs include Pat Butcher’s earrings from EastEnders, Luther’s tie and coat, Craig’s '10' paddle from Strictly Come Dancing and a cloak from The Traitors.

Read more:

There is also Graham Norton's jacket, Kerry’s football shirt from This Country, Ethan’s scrubs, stethoscope and nametag from Casualty, a school jumper, tie and blazer from Waterloo Road, and a beret from SAS Rogue Heroes, amongst many other items.

You can find out more about the scheme, including how to enter, right here.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This year's Red Nose Day will be hosted on TV by AJ Odudu, Joel Dommett, Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness and David Tennant, who will be be joined by a host of stars and supporters.

Red Nose Day returns to BBC One on Friday 17th March. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.