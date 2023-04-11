This year's line-up includes former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli , who stepped back from the BBC show ahead of the 2020 season, at first due to the COVID travel restrictions and then permanently.

Britain's Got Talent 2023 is a mere matter of days away, and along with a slew of new acts, the series will also welcome a brand new judge to the panel .

He now joins Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon for BGT and when speaking to Radio Times magazine about the upcoming episodes in this week's issue, the choreographer and ballroom dancer revealed his interactions with former judge David Walliams.

When asked whether he'd spoken to Walliams since replacing him on the hit talent show, Tonioli said: "I haven't seen David, but he was the first person to send me a message saying congratulations. He also sent a fantastic bottle of Italian wine to my dressing room on my first day. I thought that was absolute class."

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Walliams had left the BGT lineup for 2023. It came following his apology for making "inappropriate" remarks about contestants during a 2020 recording.

Speaking about taking up his new role as a judge, Tonioli also told Radio Times: "I had a ball, partly because I had never seen it before. It's true! Simon has teased me to death about it.

"I didn't even watch Strictly – I don't watch shows that have a judging panel, because I don't want to be influenced by another judge. I just want to do my own thing. But I had the best time.

"It's a proper variety show and the range of talent is incredible. Some of the contestants are absolutely demented, I have to say."

In terms of what viewers can expect from Tonioli in the forthcoming run, he promised to be as flamboyant and memorable as ever. He said: "Obviously when you're on screen, you can't sit there looking bored. You have to give the viewers a show. You have to entertain them.

"So I crank up my delivery and become a larger-than-life persona. I draw on my years of experience working with the likes of Elton John and Steve Coogan. I've done my homework."

Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV1 and ITVX this Saturday 15th April at 8pm.

