While fans tend to know what they're getting themselves into with BGT considering it's been on the air for 16 years, the line-up of judges has undergone a switch-up for the first time since 2012.

ITV juggernaut Britain's Got Talent returns this weekend as Ant & Dec prepare to dig into the country's untapped mine of performers, each of whom are hoping for a space on the show's global stage, £250,000 and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Bruno Tonioli is joining the panel for Britain's Got Talent's 2023 season, joining regulars Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon to find another collection of gifted individuals – but what happened to David Walliams and why is he missing?

Here's everything you need to know about why David Walliams won't be appearing on Britain's Got Talent and his replacement for 2023.

Why did David Walliams leave Britain's Got Talent?

David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden on Britain's Got Talent. Syco/Thames/ITV

While David Walliams had been on the Britain's Got Talent panel since 2012, it was confirmed that he would not be back for this year's episodes.

Walliams hit the headlines last year after "inappropriate" remarks he had made about contestants came to light.

In November 2022, The Guardian reported that Walliams had referred to one Britain's Got Talent contestant as a "c**t" and said about another, "she thinks you want to f**k her, but you don't", during breaks in filming Britain's Got Talent's 2020 season.

Walliams apologised for the "disrespectful comments" in a statement to RadioTimes.com, saying: "I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain's Got Talent in 2020.

"These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

At the time, a spokesperson for BGT's production company Thames said that the language used was "inappropriate" and that "those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show's expectations as to future professional conduct", while Simon Cowell added: "Britain's Got Talent is a family show and we do not condone the use of any such language."

While Walliams never officially announced his departure from Britain's Got Talent, The Sun reported later that month that the comedian was set to quit the show and would not be featuring in the new season – however, a source told RadioTimes.com that no decision had been made on the judging panel at that time.

In January 2023, ITV confirmed that David Walliams would not be returning to Britain's Got Talent by announcing the new judging panel, consisting of Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and new face Bruno Tonioli.

Who has replaced David Walliams on Britain's Got Talent?

Bruno Tonioli for Britain's Got Talent. ITV

In January this year, ITV revealed that Strictly Come Dancing's Bruno Tonioli would be replacing David Walliams on Britain's Got Talent.

The entertainer and dancer said in a statement: "Here we are, Britain’s Got Talent. I am so excited. It’s my first show, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I’m sure it’s going to be brilliant."

The Italian choreographer is best known for judging Strictly Come Dancing (2004-2019) and Dancing with the Stars in the US, having previously choreographed music videos and stage shows for the likes of Tina Turner, Sir Elton John, Boy George and others.

Speaking of Tonioli's new role, former Strictly star Gethin Jones said that he thought the ex-judge would "absolutely" do well on the show.

"He's an entertainer by trade. That's what he does. So they're just going to have to try and stop him from getting up and singing himself."

Britain's Got Talent 2023 starts on Saturday 15th April and Sunday 16th April on ITV1. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

