Europe’s best and kitschiest competition is washing up on the docks of Liverpool next week for a full run of shows. Then, on Saturday 13th May, the continent will stop and watch as 26 acts perform live in the Eurovision Grand Final.

There’s less than a week to go until the UK hosts this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Are you excited yet?

In case you didn’t know, the act representing the UK in this year’s iconic competition is singer and songwriter Mae Muller, who will also be embarking on a UK tour this winter.

The 25-year-old will be heading to six venues across the UK and Ireland this November for her headline tour. The performances will also come off the back of her debut studio album, which is set to drop in late 2023.

Despite a year of firsts, you might find you already know Mae Muller for the song Better Days, which blew up on TikTok in 2021.

So far the singer has produced three EPs, supported Little Mix in 2019 on LM5: The Tour, and weirdest of all, starred in the music video of Mika’s Grace Kelly in 2007, where she played a young girl sitting on the piano.

Although still growing, her style of upbeat pop songs and straight-talking lyrics has caught plenty of attention. And now, she’s set to perform in front of all of Europe in her biggest career break to date.

So, if you want to pretend you were one of the people who ‘discovered’ Muller at the start, why not grab tickets to her upcoming tour? Here’s what you need to know.

Buy Mae Muller tickets at Ticketmaster

What song is Mae Muller singing at Eurovision 2023?

We’ll all be in Mae Muller’s corner next week as she prepares to take on the Eurovision Song Contest. On stage at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, the singer will be representing the UK with her new track I Wrote a Song.

The peppy tune has already proven to be a hit with fans, with over 800,000 streams on Spotify so far. The track also made it into the Top 40 a week after its release, making it the first UK Eurovision song to do so since 2011.

Speaking about her selection for Eurovision, Muller said: "This is obviously such a level up from anything I've ever done, and I can really feel it. You've got to go big and you've got to do it right."

Off to cheer Mae Muller on in Liverpool next week? Read our guide on things to do in Liverpool if you’re there for Eurovision.

Mae Muller’s UK and Ireland tour will kick off in Glasgow on November 20th before hopping over to Manchester, London, Birmingham and Leeds. The tour will then finish after a week with a show at the Dublin Academy. Short and sweet! Here are the full details:

Mae Muller tour 2023: when do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for Mae Muller’s headline tour are on sale now, having gone live on Wednesday 3rd May at 10am. The pre-sale is available to those who ordered Muller’s upcoming album, but there’s also an O2 Priority sale for the Birmingham and Manchester shows.

General sale tickets will then go live on Friday 5th May at 10am. Make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue to grab yourself a spot.

