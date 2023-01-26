The truth emerged as Adam (Andrew Wincott) arranged the mass of flowers the family had been receiving as news of Jenny's death spread.

The Archers finally lifted the lid on Jennifer Aldridge's (played by Angela Piper) death , and, unbeknownst to most of Ambridge, it was sadly a long time coming.

He spoke with Kate (Perdita Avery) who was desperately trying to get her dad Brian (Charles Collingwood) to eat.

Adam came across some medical records, which caught his eye as they hinted at Jenny suffering from a condition for a long time.

As Adam and Kate poured over the letters, Brian entered and was asked what "aortic stenosis" was.

Aortic stenosis, according to the NHS website, is a heart condition where a valve is narrowed, restricting blood flow. It can cause breathlessness in patients, who are often encouraged to have surgery to try and fix the problem.

However, as Brian revealed, Jenny didn't want to have the surgery, and was instead taking medication to try and help her with the symptoms.

Kate and Adam were in disbelief at the news, wondering why she wouldn't have the surgery to potentially extend her life.

"She didn't think she was going to die," Brian admitted, before explaining that the doctors had told her she could have had years left, which was why Jenny didn't think to tell her children about her condition.

With this new information out there, can the Aldridge family start to come to terms with their shocking loss?

