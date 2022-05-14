The Eurovision 2022 line-up brought their A-game, but in the end, Kalush Orchestra's 'Stefania' claimed the coveted glass microphone.

Ukraine has been crowned the winner of this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

No small task, considering the standard set by Maneskin last year. And yes, their performance this year was definitely one of the highlights, despite the lead singer's leg injury.

The Eurovision 2022 odds had pitched Ukraine, Spain and the UK at the top of their winner predictions.

TikTok sensation Sam Ryder performed Space Man to a dazzling display and was more than well-received by the crowd and earned him second place. Considering how poorly the UK has performed in recent years, it was a nice change.

Spain's Chanel Terrero's dance/sing combo was definitely one of the highlights of the night, and earned her third place.

As always, it was a close call, but in the end, it was Ukraine who claimed the Eurovision crown with an hypnotic mixture of folk music and rap and a heartfelt call for aid.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest aired on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

