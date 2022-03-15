Last year saw Italy's Maneskin win the 65th Song Contest with 524 points with their song Zitti E Buoni. But, will it be second time lucky for the country, who will now host the event in Turin, following their 2021 win? Or, has another country been tipped to take home the title this year?

We might be months away from Eurovision 2022 , but that hasn't stopped people trying to work out which one of the 40 Eurovision 2022 entries could win this year.

Read on to find out about the betting odds around Eurovision this year, including the predicted front-runners and the UK's chances of winning, which are surprisingly higher.

Who is tipped to win in Eurovision 2022 odds?

It seems the smart money at present will be on Ukraine.

According to bet365, this year's win could come from Ukraine's Eurovision entry Go_A, who will be singing Shum.

The odds on them winning has been cut to 10/11, and if they were to beat everyone, this would be the third time for the country to win the song contest.

Ukraine first won the competition in 2016 with the song 1944 by Jamala, and again in 2004 with Wild Dances by Ruslana.

Ukraine - 10/11 Italy - 10/3 Sweden - 7/1 United Kingdom - 16/1 Greece - 16/1 Poland - 20/1 Spain - 25/1 Netherlands - 33/1 Norway - 33/1 Australia - 40/1

As for the UK's Eurovision 2022 entry, Sam Ryder, this year's odds are looking much better at 16/1.

Last year, the UK finished in 26th place, with not a single point, as James Newman represented with his song Embers.

In terms of winning outright, Croatia, Israel, Ireland, Slovenia, North Macedonia and Romania's odds currently stand at 300/1, meaning they could find themselves at the bottom of the scoreboard tis year.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday, 10th May to Saturday, 14th May.