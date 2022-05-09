From Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May, Eurovision will kick off with the countries in this year's line-up taking to the stage to represent their nations with their chosen songs.

The biggest song competition of the year is upon us!

First, two semi-finals will take place with all the countries, except the Big Five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom), performing for a chance to win one of the 10 spaces in the grand final.

The final will then take place, with this year's winner announced.

So far, the Eurovision odds place Ukraine as the strongest country for the 66th Song Contest, but as previous years have shown, Eurovision is full of surprises, so it could be anyone's taking!

Here's everything you need to know about the Eurovision final, including when it will take place, what time it starts and how to vote for your favourite country on the night.

When is the Eurovision 2022 final?

The Eurovision 2022 final is on Saturday 14th May.

It will be held at Italy's PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin, and the event will be broadcast live from 8pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and other BBC channels.

As usual, Graham Norton will present and commentate on Eurovision 2022 for the BBC.

For more on how to watch Eurovision 2022, see here.

Who are the acts in the Eurovision 2021 final?

UK Eurovision entrant Sam Ryder BBC

So far, we only know five countries who are through to the Eurovision 2021 final.

The Big Five countries, namely France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, automatically qualify for the final, so will go straight through to Saturday's show.

The other 20 countries in the final will be revealed after the first and second semi-finals taking place on Tuesday 10th May and Thursday 12th May.

We'll keep you updated as soon as the 20 other finalists are confirmed.

How do you vote in Eurovision?

To vote for your favourite act during the final, you will need to download the app via the BBC Eurovision page, or call using the onscreen numbers during the show.

When the voting opens, the acts will be listed in performance order and you vote for one act at a time. Make sure you have chosen the right acts, as there is a limit on the number of acts you can vote for.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is also available on CD and vinyl now.

