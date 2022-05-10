Who is Lithuania's Eurovision 2022 act? Meet Monika Liu

Monika will be flying out to Turin in Italy hoping to take to the stage on Saturday 14th May at the Grand Final. But first she has to win over voters in the semi-final stage of the competition.

Lithuania are pinning their hopes on Eurovision glory to a much-loved star from their country - famous singer Monika Liu.

However, Lithuanians are hoping that it will be a walk in the park for the already established star, who has even had judge spots on shows like The Masked Singer and The Voice.

Read on to discover more about Lithuania's Eurovision 2022 entry.

Who is representing Lithuania at Eurovision 2022?

Monika Liu Instagram

Name: Monika Liu

Age: 34

Instagram: @monika_liu_official

Monika Liu, who was born Monika Liubinaitė in the coastal city of Klaipeda, is already a household name in her country.

Since 2004, when she was first noticed on a Lithuanian talent show, Monika has been steadily working and already has three hit albums and plenty of fans who are thrilled she's flying the flag for them at Eurovision.

The singer, who studied jazz at a university in Klaipeda before heading to the Berkeley College of Music in Boston, has also recently appeared as a judge on the Lithuanian versions of The Voice and The Masked Singer.

What is Lithuania's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Monika's track is called 'Sentimentai' - a retro-sounding pop song that was recorded in London.

Many have said Monika's voice is like Icelandic singer Bjork, with 'Sentimentai' only drawing more comparisons.

It also marks only the second time in Lithuania's Eurovision history that the song contains no English lyrics and is sung in Lithuanian the whole way through.

Where did Lithuania come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Last year was an exciting time for Lithuania at Eurovison as they had their second-best result since they joined the competition in 1994.

Alternative rock band The Roop performed their popular track 'Discoteque' and impressed countries around the world, as they were announced in 8th place.

When is Eurovision 2022?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is all scheduled for Saturday 14th May 2022.

It will be taking place from Italy's Pala Olimpico Arena in Turin, with viewers able to watch all the performances on BBC One.

You can also join in with the fun early by tuning in to the two semi-final stages on BBC Three. The the first takes place on Tuesday 10th May 2022, with another one on Thursday 12th May 2022.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

Here are the other countries competing in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – click on each one to find out more.

Semi-final 1

