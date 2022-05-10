Who is Switzerland's 2022 Eurovision entry? Meet Marius Bear

The biggest singing competition will give us theatrical and show-stopping performances as the 40 countries in the Eurovision 2022 line-up compete for the crown.

Marius Bear will represent Switzerland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest which is taking place in Italy this year.

Last year saw Italy's Måneskin take home the crown, which means this year's event will be held in their home country, with Turin hosting the annual contest.

The Eurovision Grand Final will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022 in Turin, Italy.

Eurovision will run across three events this year, kicking off on Tuesday 10th May 2022, which will be the first semi-final. The second semi-final will then air on Thursday 12th May 2022.

Here's everything you need to know about Switzerland's 2022 entry Marius Bear.

Who is Switzerland's Eurovision 2022 entry?

Name: Marius Bear

Age: 29

Instagram: @marius.bear

Marius Hügli, known professionally as Marius Bear is representing Switzerland at this year's competition.

The singer began his music career as a street musician in Switzerland and in Germany. He originally studied to be a construction mechanic and has been active as a musician for six years.

In 2019, he won a prestigious Swiss Music Award for Best Talent.

What is Switzerland's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Marius will be singing Boys Do Cry at the 2022 song contest.

The song was internally selected by SRG SSR, Switzerland's broadcaster for the Eurovision Song Contest, and is about the fact that all people experience pain, including men.

"I learnt very early on that I don’t need to be ashamed of my feelings. As a man, I’m not afraid to cry and to lay bare my weaknesses to my audience. I don’t want to wear emotional armour, I want to be who I am. And I want to encourage my audience to do the same," Bear said in an interview.

You can watch the official video below:

Where did Switzerland come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Marius has a huge reputation to keep up for Switzerland. Last year, the country came in third place with an impressive 432 points.

Represented by Gjon's Tears with the song Tout l'univers, Switzerland just missed out on winning the competition by two places.

France finished in second place with Barbara Pravi's song Voila, which earned them 499, and Maneskin topped the leaderboard with 524 points for their song Zitti e buoni.

When is Eurovision 2022?

Eurovision kicks off on Tuesday 10th May with the first semi-final. The second semi-final will take place on Thursday 12th May, followed by the grand final on Saturday 14th May, where one of this year's countries will be crowned the Eurovision 2022 champion.

Head this way for more on how to watch Eurovision.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

Here are the other countries competing in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – click on each one to find out more.

Semi-final 1

