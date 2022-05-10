Who is Iceland's Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet Systur

So fans will be thrilled to hear that the 2022 competition, which takes place across this week, will feature a real-life singing trio of sisters.

It's undoubtedly a night that brings generations together, as families around the globe gather to watch the Eurovision Song Contest.

The band, called Systur, are representing their home country Iceland and will be leaning on each other for support in the lead-up to the show in Turin, Italy.

Here's everything you need to know about them as they fly the flag for Iceland at Eurovision 2022.

Who is representing Iceland at Eurovision 2022?

Systur Instagram

Name: Systur is made up of sisters Sigga, Beta and Elín

Instagram: @systur_siggabetaelin

Singing sister trio Systur - aka Sigga, Beta and Elín - proved to be a viewer favourite when they won the chance to represent Iceland in the country's Eurovision selection show Söngvakeppnin.

The family members all have a love and passion for singing and decided to come together to make blues and soul tracks in 2009, even performing at Glastonbury.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the three women have been inspired by other members of their musical family, including singer mum Ellen Kristjánsdóttir, a singer who entered Söngvakeppnin on two separate occasions.

As well as performing as a trio, Sigga, Beta and Elín each have individual music careers as well.

What is Iceland's Eurovision 2022 song called?

In a slight break with what has become Icelandic Eurovision tradition, the viewers voted for country-folk song Með Hækkandi Sól as opposed to electro pop.

The song, which translates to 'With the Rising Sun' in English, has a simple but effective acoustic sound with gentle guitars and vocals.

Where did Iceland come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Iceland have had a very strong few years on the Eurovision stage, having two top ten spots back to back.

In 2021, Daði og Gagnamagnið came in 4th place, while 2019 saw Hatari just making the top ten.

When is Eurovision 2022?

Systur and the other Eurovision acts are all heading to Italy's PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin ready for the Grand Final.

This will take place on Saturday 14th May, with two semi-finals due to take place on Tuesday 10th May and Thursday 12th May.

If you want to tune in, the semi-finals are being broadcast on BBC Three, while the main event will show on BBC One.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

