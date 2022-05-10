Who is Slovenia's 2022 Eurovision entry? Meet LPS, aka Last Pizza Slice

Teenage pop group Last Pizza Slice will be representing Slovenia with their song Disko at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest .

The iconic singing competition will take place at the PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin, Italy on Saturday 14th May.

The location is selected based on the current winner, and as Italy's Måneskin won the 65th Song Contest in Rotterdam last year, they are hosting the 2022 competition.

Read everything you need to know about Slovenia's Eurovision 2022 entry LPS, the acronym the band are better known as below...

Who is representing Slovenia at Eurovision 2022?

Name: LPS - Filip Vidušin, Mark Semeja, Zala Velenšek, Gašper Hlupič and Žiga Žvižej

Ages: 18-19

Instagram: @lps_band

Teenage pop group LPS is Slovenia's 2022 Eurovision entry, with the band forming in the music room at their school in 2018. They are: lead vocalist Filip Vidušin, electric guitarist Mark Semeja, Zala Velenšek on bass and alto saxophone, Gašper Hlupič on drums, and Žiga Žvižej on the electronic keyboard.

The band were crowned winners of the 2022 Slovenian national selection EMA, and will perform their song Disko at the competition in May.

Since forming, LPS have performed at numerous festivals and concerts in Slovenia.

What is Slovenia's Eurovision 2022 song called?

LPS will perform the infectious song Disko at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. The track, which is a blend of pop and funk, is about lead singer Filip Vidušin being dumped at a disco by his girlfriend.

Speaking about the song, Vidušin explained (via Eurovision TV): "It was some time ago, so it’s fine to talk about it now. They say time is the best healer of wounds. With the story, we wanted to create a contrast about how the song sounds, and how the lyrics feel. Those kinds of songs seem to resonate more."

Their video is in a comic book format so that viewers across Europe can understand the story behind the song. Where did Slovenia come in the 2021 Eurovision contest?

Ana Soklič's song Amen didn't qualify to complete in the final. It came 13th out of the 16 participating countries in the semi-final with 44 points.

When is Eurovision 2022?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022 in Italy's PalaOlimpico Arena in the city of Turin.

All coverage of the night will be available to watch on BBC One, with the semi-finals airing on Tuesday 10th May 2022 and Thursday 12th May 2022 on BBC Three.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

Here are the other countries competing in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – click on each one to find out more.

Semi-final 1

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

