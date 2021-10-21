BBC reveals Eurovision 2022 plans, with new twist on who’ll represent UK

2021’s Eurovision Song Contest did not go according to plan for us here in the UK – but then it has not gone to plan for more years than we care to remember now. But that doesn’t mean we’ll be taking a breather from the contest as the UK will be competing again in 2022.

The search is now on for the UK’s next act and the BBC has teamed up with TaP music to find the next artist and song that will be lighting up the glamorous Eurovision stage. And TaP Music knows what they are doing as they have managed huge stars including Dua Lipa, Lana del Rey and Ellie Goulding.

“In the UK our love for Eurovision is as big as ever and we have grand ambitions for the 2022 Contest, so we’re really excited to announce this collaboration that will enable us to tap into some great music talent”, said Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC.

Suzy Lamb, Managing Director for BBC Studios added: “BBC Studios are proud to once again be producing the coverage of the biggest music competition in world. We’re excited to be collaborating with TaP Music. Their expertise in managing world class artists and finding huge international hit records speaks for itself and we look forward to working with them on the UK act and song for the 2022 contest.”

Ben Mawson from TaP Music said: “We’re really excited to be teaming up with the BBC for this event and will use Eurovision to authentically reflect and celebrate the rich, diverse and world-class musical talent the UK is globally renowned for.”

We feel now is a good time to remind everyone about Bill Bailey’s Eurovision plans, just so that his name remains in the mix while the decision is made…

But whoever is chosen, we will see them in the grand final which is set to take place on Saturday, 14th May 2022.

