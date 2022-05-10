Who is Denmark's Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet Reddi

On Tuesday 10th May, as the world's countries go head-to-head in the first semi-final, the rock band will be taking to the stage.

Amongst the hopefuls heading to Italy this year to compete in Eurovision are Denmark's entry Reddi, and, as their name suggests, the four-piece female band are ready and raring to go.

But will they have enough in the tank to storm to the top of the leaderboard and make the Grand Final?

Here's everything you need to know about Denmark's Eurovision 2022 entry and why they're hoping to bring girl power to the competition.

Who is representing Denmark at Eurovision 2022?

Reddi Instagram

Name: Reddi are a four-piece female band made up of Mathilde 'Siggy' Savery, Agnes Roslund, Ida Bergkvist and Ihan Haydar

Instagram: @wearereddi

All-girl rock group Reddi came together to enter Denmark's Eurovision competition Dansk Melodi Grand Prix.

They were brought together and formed by recording artist and producer Chief1 and went on to be victorious and win the right to represent Denmark.

The group consists of vocalist, keyboard player and guitarist Siggy and dummer Ihan from Denmark, while bassist Ida and guitarist Agnes were born in Sweden.

Ihan will be showing her bandmates the ropes when it comes to Eurovision, as she's previously been on the famous stage. Back in 2012, Ihan was one of the musicians accompanying Danish act Soluna Samay for her performance of Should've Known Better.

Others into the Scandi music scene might be familiar with Ihan thanks to her other band, LIGA.

What is Denmark's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Reddi's The Show certainly delivers on the dramatic front, as it begins as a slow piano ballad, before transforming into a rock track.

The punk-meets-pop vibes continue with loud drums and bass, as the foursome sing about their experience of being disregarded in the music industry because of their gender - but always bouncing back.

Where did Denmark come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Denmark's Eurovision 2021 act Fyr & Flamme, aka Jesper Groth and Laurits Emanuel, took to the stage in Rotterdam.

They were unable to make it all the way to the Grand Final and were sent home in 11th place at the semi-finals stage.

However, Reddi are hoping to turn the country's fortunes around and make it all the way to the Grand Final.

When is Eurovision 2022?

If you're not able to be at the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final at Italy's PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin on Saturday 14th May 2022, BBC One will make sure you've got the best seat in the house.

Once again, the channel will be heading up coverage as the Eurovision acts from the 2022 line-up take it in turns to perform.

This follows two semi-finals, which are due to take place on Tuesday 10th May and Thursday 12th May.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

Here are the other countries competing in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – click on each one to find out more.

Semi-final 1

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here.

