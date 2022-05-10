Who is Moldova's Eurovision 2022 act? Meet Zdob și Zdub & Advahov Brothers

That's right, Moldovan Eurovision legends Zdob și Zdub are back for their third shot at winning and this time will be joined by folk band the Advahov Brothers.

Fans of Eurovision will be very familiar with Moldova's 2022 entry for the singing competition, as they've graced the famous stage twice before.

The two groups have come together and will perform in the semi-finals in Italy's Turin in the hopes of making it to the main event on Saturday 14th May.

Here's everything you need to know about Moldova's Eurovision 2022 collaboration.

Who is representing Moldova at Eurovision 2022?

Zdob și Zdub & Advahov Brothers Instagram

Name: Zdob și Zdub and the Advahov Brothers

Instagram: @ zdobsizdubofficial and @fratii.advahov

Twitter: @zdobsizdub

They've become Eurovision legends in their own right, having competed in the country's debut appearance in 2005, as well as in 2011.

But Moldovan folk punk band Zdob și Zdub, who have been performing together since 1994, are hoping it will be a case of third time lucky now that they've teamed up with the Advahov Brothers.

The folk band was founded by brothers Vasile and Vitalie Advahov back in 2005. It was originally conceived as a small group, but it now has a whopping 45 instrumentalists.

What is Moldova's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Trenuleţul, which translates to 'The Little Train', is in keeping with Zdob și Zdub's unique punk roots merged with a new flavour thanks to the Advahov Brothers.

The track, which tells the story of a fun train ride between the Moldovan and Romanian capital cities of Chișinău and Bucharest respectively, also features violin, accordion, electric guitar, bass and drums.

Where did Moldova come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Moldova's 2021 participant Natalia Gordienko and her song Sugar reached 13th place in the Grand Final, scoring 115 points.

Since joining the Eurovision Song Contest back in 2005, Moldova has had an impressive record, with four Top 10 finishes.

When is Eurovision 2022?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is all set for Saturday 14th May 2022 at Turin's Pala Olimpico Arena.

This year, Eurovision will once again have two semi-final stages to determine who will make it through.

These are on Tuesday 10th May and Thursday 12th May and can be watched on BBC Three. Meanwhile, Saturday's coverage is available on BBC One.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

