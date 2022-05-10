Who is Greece's Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord

The much-loved competition, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday 14th May, will see countries going up against one another to take home the title of Eurovision 2022 champion.

With the countdown to Eurovision well and truly on, the contestants are getting ready to give it their all in Turin, Italy.

But which of the hopefuls will do just that and win praise from not only their country, but also others around the globe?

Read on to find out more about Greece's Eurovision 2022 entry, including her links to a famous pop star and how she's planning on being a singing doctor.

Who is representing Greece at Eurovision 2022?

Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord Instagram

Name: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord

Age: 25

Instagram: @amandatenfjord

Twitter: @amandatenfjord

Amanda Georgiadi was born and raised in Greece's Ioannina up until she was three-years-old.

Then her family moved away to Norway to a town called Tenfjord, so Amanda adopted the place for her stage name and she performs under the name Amanda Tenfjord. While there, she studied alongside pop star Sigrid.

After falling in love with music, the 24-year-old started working on her own and released her debut EP back in 2018 to rave reviews from critics.

She has since been propelled further to fame thanks to 2019 track called 'Troubled Water' - which was included in Netflix series Spinning Out - and 2021 EP 'Miss The Way You Missed Me'.

But perhaps most impressive is that Amanda is multi-talented and is currently studying medicine to become a doctor, alongside her Eurovision and singing commitments.

What is Greece's Eurovision 2022 song called?

'Die Together' is the name of the song that Amanda wrote alongside Bjørn Helge Gammelsæter.

Speaking recently about the meaning behind the song when it was first announced, the singer explained, "The title of the song may have a negative connotation.

"But if you listen carefully to the lyrics of the song you will realise that it is the anthem of absolute love."

Where did Greece come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

There's a tough act to follow as last year's entry Stefania scored a top 10 finish after her performance of 'Last Dance'.

She gained 170 points which left her in 10th place on the leaderboard behind winners Italy.

When is Eurovision 2022?

All eyes will be on Italy's Pala Olimpico Arena in Turin come Saturday 14th May 2022.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place there following Italian band Måneskin's win at Rotterdam in 2021.

As ever, there will be plenty of exciting build-up to the night in question, with semi-finals set to get the excitement building on on Tuesday 10th May and Thursday 12th May.

These will be broadcast on BBC Three, while the Grand Final will be going out live on BBC One.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

Here are the other countries competing in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest

Semi-final 1

