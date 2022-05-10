Who is the Netherlands' Eurovision 2022 act? Meet S10

The singing show is taking place in Turin in Italy as countries compete to be crowned the eventual winner.

Saturday 14th May marks a big night in the entertainment calendar - the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Last year's memorable competition saw Italian rock band Måneskin come out on top. But who will it go to this year?

Here's everything you need to know about Netherlands' Eurovision 2022 entry.

Who is representing the Netherlands at Eurovision 2022?

Name: S10, real name Stien den Hollander

Age: 21

S10, whose real name is Stien den Hollander, is from Abbekerk, Nord Holland, and has already packed a lot into her career at the tender age of 21.

In 2016, the Dutch Indie singer-songwriter released her debut album called Antipsychotica. As she was just starting out, she shared the songs via SoundCloud and quickly got noticed.

Soon, she caught the attention of rapper Jiggy Djé who signed S10 to his record label Noah's Ark.

Since, she's released even more music, including her 2019 debut studio album Snowsniper, which went on to be awarded the prestigious Edison Award - the Dutch equivalent of a Grammy. Her songs have also touched on her experience of mental health.

What is the Netherlands' Eurovision 2022 song called?

De Diepte, which translates to mean 'The Depth', was penned by S10 and Arno Krabman.

Like many of her songs before, it speaks about depression and mental health after a tough break-up.

Speaking about the powerful message behind the lyrics, S10 explained: "It's a love song to my own sadness and also my memories."

She went on to say that she wanted listeners to feel like "they are not alone" and that they can overcome anything.

Where did the Netherlands come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

After Jeangu Macrooy was internally selected as the Dutch representative at Eurovision 2021, it was announced the song would be called Birth of a New Age.

The Netherlands made the Grand Final thanks to the performance, and came in 23rd place.

When is Eurovision 2022?

Eurovision 2022 will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022 in the city of Turin, specifically the PalaOlimpico Arena.

There will also be two other stages starting with the first semi-final on Tuesday 10th May 2022.

The next semi-final will air on Thursday 12th May 2022, before the big night itself, which will once again air on BBC One.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

