Who is Bulgaria's Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet Intelligent Music Project

This year, the world's biggest singing competition will be broadcast from Italy's Turin to celebrate their act Måneskin's victory.

Last year's fiercely fought competition saw Italy crowned the big winner of the night - but Eurovision 2022 is just around the corner and every country wants to bag the title.

It will take place on Saturday 14th May, as, once again, the contestants go head-to-head to score the most points.

Read on to discover more about Bulgaria's Eurovision 2022 entry - a rock supergroup who are no stranger to success.

Who is representing Bulgaria at Eurovision 2022?

Intelligent Music Project Instagram

Name: Intelligent Music Project is made up of six members, Stoyan Yankoulov, Ronnie Romero, Bisser Ivanov, Slavin Slavchev, Ivo Stefanov and Dimiter Sirakov

Ages: Range from 31 - 55

Instagram: @intelligentmusicproject

Twitter: @bg_eurovision

Bulgaria's rock supergroup are ones to watch out for if their track record in music is anything to go by.

The group, who were originally formed in 2010 by Bulgarian businessman Dr Milen Vrabevski, have had massive success, releasing albums and even featuring music legends in guest spots. These include Black Sabbath's Bobby Rondinelli and Toto's Simon Phillips.

Lead vocalist Ronnie Romero is part of heavy metal group Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow and has some great experience under his belt.

What's more, two more of the members will be familiar faces to some viewers.

This will be drummer Stoyan Yankoulov's third Eurovision appearance following a spot in 2007 where he came fifth alongside singer Elitsa Todorova.

Meanwhile, Slavin Slavchev won The X Factor Bulgaria in 2014.

What is Bulgaria's Eurovision 2022 song called?

The group's song Intention is nothing if not a rock anthem, featuring heavy guitars, drums and a catchy chorus.

It was written and produced by the group's founder Dr Milen Vrabevski and debuted on Bulgarian morning TV to a strong reception.

Where did Bulgaria come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Bulgaria narrowly missed the top 10 in 2021's Eurovision, coming in just shy in 11th place with 170 points.

They were represented by Victoria Georgieva, who began her career after taking part in season 4 of X Factor Bulgaria in 2015.

When is Eurovision 2022?

Saturday 14th May 2022 is the date to put in your calendar, as the competing countries travel to Italy's PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin.

On the lead-up to the Grand Final, there will also be two semi-finals, which are scheduled to take place on Tuesday 10th May and Thursday 12th May.

Tune in to watch the Grand Final on BBC One.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

Here are the other countries competing in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest

Semi-final 1

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

