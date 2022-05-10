Who is Armenia's Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet Rosa Linn

The young singer seems more than ready to give her all when the contest starts, and she has a great song to perform when the time comes.

Armenia have booked their place at Eurovision 2022 , but that of course means choosing an act to perform - and they have chosen well with Rosa Linn.

But Armenia need her to do well because it has been five long years since they last had an act perform on the stage in the final, so all eyes will be on Rosa to see if she can make sure Armenia burst back into the competition in style.

Who is representing Armenia at Eurovision 2022?

Name: Rosa Linn

Age: 21

Twitter: @rosalinnmusic

Instagram: @rosalinnmusic

Rosa Linn became the choice after beating out other hopefuls in an internal selection process. She writes her own music, and has already seen some success having been signed by Nvak Collective.

This year is not her first taste of Eurovision as she took part in the national selection for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest with the song Gitem back in 2013.

As for how she got into music, well it seems to have been with her throughout her life as she was a mere six years old when she started playing the piano - we're sure Armenia are pleased she stuck with it!

What is Armenia's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Rosa's song for Eurovision 2022 is called Snap - a simple title for a solid entry.

As for what the song is about, Rosa has spoken in detail about it to AMPTV, saying: “I think we’ve all been at a snapping point, where it felt like there’s no way out and that the entire world is just crumbling down around you.

"You start questioning everything, including yourself. I have been there. And what I realised was that I had the strength to shape my reality. It just took getting out of my own way and finding inner-peace.

"It’s all about self-love and accepting that you are enough. Writing Snap was a form of therapy for me and I hope that it can be that for others who are also going through hard times.”

Where did Armenia come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

While Armenia were meant to compete in Eurovision 2021, they had to withdraw because of social and political crises in the aftermath of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The 2020 contest was cancelled, and they failed to qualify in 2019 and 2018. So the last time they took part was in 2017 where Artsvik finished in 18th place with the song, Fly with Me.

Let's see how they do when they return to the competition in 2022 after a five-year absence.

When is Eurovision 2022?

Following Måneskin's win in Rotterdam, it's Turin, Italy that is the home for Eurovision 2022, and the contest is set to take place on Saturday 14th May. Here in the UK, it will once again be in its regular home on BBC One and, yes, Graham Norton will once again be on hand to talk us through events.

Before that though, we need to know which contestants will be taking to the stage for the final. That will be decided by the semi-finals that will take place on Tuesday 10th May 10th and Thursday 12th May. The BBC will also be home to these.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

