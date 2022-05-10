Who is Croatia's Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet Mia Dimšić

As the competition returns to screens on Saturday 14th May, each country's representatives are busy warming up their vocal chords and getting ready to entertain fans.

With Eurovision 2022 on the horizon, it's time to meet the line-up who will be waving the flag for their respective countries.

They'll be taking to the stage live from Turin in Italy following Italy's victory with rock band Måneskin.

But who will be Måneskin's successor?

Read on to find out more about one of the contenders - Croatia's rising star Mia Dimšić.

Who is representing Croatia at Eurovision 2022?

Mia Dimšić Instagram

Name: Mia Dimšić

Age: 29

Instagram: @miadimsic

Twitter: @miadimsic

Move over, Taylor Swift. 29-year-old Mia, who lives in Osijek, Croatia, is coming for the country singer turned pop star's crown.

Mia, who says she's influenced by the likes of Taylor, Norah Jones, Kacey Musgraves, has been steadily making a name for herself and her music since 2014.

Her big break came when tamburitza band Džentlmeni invited her to join them during their US and Canada tour - and rest is history.

Since, Mia, has scored six number one singles, two number one albums, and a Christmas album that entered the Croatian album chart at number two.

What is Croatia's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Unsurprisingly, Mia's track 'Guilty Pleasures' has a real Taylor Swift vibe to it - and a story to match.

She wrote the catchy song during lockdown alongside Damir Bačić and Vjekoslav Dimter after having a dream another a person five nights in a row, despite being in a committed relationship.

The track details the guilt she experienced, as she expands on having a fantasy about someone else while having a partner.

It was an instant hit in Croatia, winning both the viewer and jury votes in Croatia's selection process, Dora, run by the Croatian broadcaster HRT.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where did Croatia come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Croatia had high hopes for their 2021 entry Albina and her song 'Tick-Tock'.

She flew through their pre-selection competition, however when it came to competing in Rotterdam, she failed to recreate the success.

Albina didn't qualify for the Grand Final and instead came 11th in her semi-final heat.

When is Eurovision 2022?

There's really not long to wait until Eurovision 2022 kicks off, culminating in the contest's Grand Final, which will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022.

Tune in to the action on BBC One, as the broadcast comes lives from Turin's PalaOlimpico Arena.

There are also scheduled semi-finals on Tuesday 10th May 2022 and Thursday 12th May 2022, but who will make it through to the big night in question?

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

Here are the other countries competing in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – click on each one to find out more.

Semi-final 1

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.