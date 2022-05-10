Who is Austria's Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet LUM!X feat. Pia Maria

And it's very nearly here, as Italy is hosting Eurovision 2022 live from Turin on Saturday 14th May at their PalaOlimpico Arena.

After Italy's act Måneskin was crowned the winner of Eurovision 2021, fans have been eagerly awaiting the competition's return.

As ever, it promises to be a memorable evening full of epic and wacky performances. But which of the competing countries will take the title from Italy?

Among the contestants vying for the big win is Austria's Eurovision 2022 entry LUM!X feat. Pia Maria. Read on to know everything you need to know about the musical duo.

Who is representing Austria at Eurovision 2022?

LUM!X Instagram

Name: LUM!X, real name Luca Michlmayr

Age: 19

Instagram: Lumix_music

Twitter: @lucafly23

LUM!X, who was born Luca Michlmayr, has already made a name for himself in the global electronic music scene.

Not only does he have a chart-topping single under his belt, thanks to 2017 hit Monster alongside Gabry Ponte, but he's also clocked up over 200 million Spotify plays.

For Eurovision 2022, Luca, who started playing guitar when he was just six years old, is teaming up with vocalist Pia Maria.

Pia, 18, has lots of musical theatre credits to her name but initially pursued a different career, spending three years training to work in beauty and special effects make-up for the stage.

What is Austria's Eurovision 2022 song called?

The Austrian music duo's chosen track is called Halo and has a line-up of big writers behind it, including Anders Nilsen, Gabry Ponte, Sophie Alexandra Tweed-Simmons, Rasmus Flyckt, as well as Luca himself.

The song has been described as a party anthem, with Luca saying it's a track to get people partying again following the pandemic.

Meanwhile, singer Pia has said the song makes her feel like she's capable of anything.

Where did Austria come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Austria's 2021 Eurovision act, Vincent Beuno, performed his song Amen at the second semi-final stage of the competition.

He came in at 12th place with 66 points. The country has previously won the competition twice - once in 1966 and then again in 2014.

When is Eurovision 2022?

After Italy's big win last year, the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place in Turin's PalaOlimpico Arena on on Saturday 14th May 2022.

All coverage of the night will be available to watch on BBC One, with the semi-finals airing on Tuesday 10th May 2022 and Thursday 12th May 2022 on BBC Three.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

Here are the other countries competing in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – click on each one to find out more.

Semi-final 1

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

