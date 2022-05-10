Who is Latvia's Eurovision 2022 act? Meet Citi Zēni

Come Saturday 14th May, Eurovision fans will know exactly who will have made it to the Grand Final and will be tuning in to see who will take the crown from last year's winners Måneskin.

The official countdown to Eurovision 2022 is upon us, as this year's entries from around the globe pack their suitcases and get ready to travel to Italy's Turin.

Among those in the running at the semi-final stage will be Latvian act Citi Zēni. Here's everything you need to know about them as they make their Eurovision debut.

Who is representing Latvia at Eurovision 2022?

Citi Zeni Instagram

Name: Citi Zēni is made up of Jānis Pētersons, Dagnis Roziņš, Reinis Višķeris, Krišjānis Ozols, Roberts Memmēns and Toms Kagainis

Ages: Twenties

Instagram: @citi_zeni

Twitter: @citi_zeni

Citi Zēni features Jānis Pētersons on lead vocals, Dagnis Roziņš on the saxaphone, Reinis Višķeris on the keyboard, Krišjānis Ozols on guitar, Roberts Memmēns on the bass, and Toms Kagainis on the drums.

The rap-pop band, famed for their cheeky lyrics and energetic performances, formed in 2020 when they met at a song writing camp close to Riga in Latvia and have had a lot of success in a short time.

In 2021, they released their debut album called 'Suņi Iziet Ielās'. It won rave reviews with critics and fans alike and countless of their hits also went viral on TikTok.

The band describe themselves as ‘rap princes and 21st century pop divas’ who 'like to sprinkle satire over their lyrics'.

What is Latvia's Eurovision 2022 song called?

In trademark Citi Zēni style, their Eurovision song 'Eat Your Salad' is a funky tune that will have your feet tapping.

The catchy lyrics are all about being green and eco-friendly, while encouraging others to be healthy and enjoy an organic diet.

However, the band have confirmed that they'll be changing some of their more risqué lyrics for their Eurovision performance in line with the show's rules.

Where did Latvia come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Last year, Latvia failed to quality for the Grand Final, instead taking last place at the semi final.

Latvia was represented by singer-songwriter Samanta Tīna who performed the song 'The Moon is Rising'.

When is Eurovision 2022?

Tune in to watch all the action from Italy's famous Pala Olimpico Arena in Turin on Saturday 14th May 2022.

But the fun doesn't start there, as the first semi-final airs on BBC Three on Tuesday 10th May 2022, followed by another on Thursday 12th May 2022.

The Eurovision song contest 2022 will then air on BBC One.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

