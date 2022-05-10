Who is Norway's Eurovision 2022 act? Meet Subwoolfer

The mystery duo, who are known only as Keith and Jim, are representing their country in the 2022 singing competition.

Without fail, there's always one act in Eurovision that gets everyone talking - enter Norway's stars Subwoolfer.

They'll be flying out to Turin in Italy for their anticipated performance in this year's contest. And we can only imagine what they have in store.

Here's everything you need to know about the wacky band and where they came from.

Who is representing Norway at Eurovision 2022?

Subwoolfer Instagram

Name: Subwoolfer, aka Keith and Jim

Age: Unknown

Instagram: @subwoolfer

Twitter: @Subwoolferband

Mystery group Subwoolfer, who also go by Keith and Jim, describe themselves as the "biggest band in the galaxy".

Not much is known about the band's origins or how they came together, but that's all part of the fun and the appeal, with many trying to guess their top-secret identities.

The pair perform wearing yellow wolf suits, accompanied by an astronaut DJ, and first emerged on the music scene in 2021, with their Eurovision song being their very first release.

Introducing themselves earlier this year, they said that they "first formed 4.5 billion years ago on their home planet, the moon".

What is Norway's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Give That Wolf a Banana is about as random as it sounds, with an electro dance-pop beat and funny lyrics.

The song has been an instant hit in Norway, reaching number 4 in the Norwegian charts. Plus, it's been gaining traction online and on social media.

In order to protect their identities, the writing credits state the song is written by Keith and Jim and produced by DJ Astronaut.

Where did Norway come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Norway came in 18th place during the 2021 Eurovision instalment in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The country was represented by the song Fallen Angel, which was performed by artist Tix.

When is Eurovision 2022?

Join Subwoolfer and the other acts as they take to the stage one by one in Italy's Turin on Saturday 14th May 2022.

The event is taking place at the PalaOlimpico Arena and BBC One is giving us the best seats in the house.

Prior to Saturday 14th May, there are two semi-finals - one on Tuesday 10th May and the other on Thursday 12th May 2022. Tune in to watch them on BBC Three.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

