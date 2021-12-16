Some blanks need to be filled and we can once again enjoy filling them in from home – if we are still of sound mind after all the eggnog, of course.

Bradley Walsh is back for the Blankety Blank Christmas special on BBC One and the show is taking a primetime slot on the festive schedule. Six celebs will be helping Bradley and the contestants out in the fun show, and now we know exactly who all six of them will be.

So, who are these famous faces, and when will we be able to watch the seasonal edition of the recently revived game show? Here are all the details you need to know!

When is the Blankety Blank Christmas special on?

The BBC’s Christmas Day schedule is jam-packed full of treats for us to watch, and Blankety Blank is part of the line-up. The show will air on BBC One on Saturday 25th December at 7:10pm, right after Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel – a double helping of Christmas quiz shows for our early Christmas evening then.

Who is on the Blankety Blank Christmas special?

Joining Bradley for some festive quiz fun will be a team of celebs all ready to entertain. For the Christmas special, they are Angela Rippon, Richard E Grant, Tom Allen, Sarah Millican, Mel B and Danny Jones – that’s quite the line-up of famous faces!

Blankety Blank returned from a long hiatus last Christmas with Bradley at the helm, and he remained there for the first full series of the revival that aired this autumn. We fully expect there to be a second series later in 2022 – and we would probably write a strongly worded letter to the BBC if there wasn’t.

Blankety Blank is not the only helping of Bradley we will get on Christmas Day as he is also starring in The Larkins at Christmas over on ITV.

