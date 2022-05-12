Who is Azerbaijan's Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet Nadir Rüstəmli

One of the countries taking part for 2022 is Azerbaijan, and they have their hopes pinned on Nadir Rüstəmli and his choice of song to perform.

We are getting ever closer to this year's Eurovision song contest, which means that acts from around Europe, and a couple of other places, will be starting to feel the nerves very soon.

But how will Nadir do, and what song does he have ready to dazzle us with when the contest starts?

Read on for all you need to know!

Who is representing Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2022?

Name: Nadir Rüstəmli

Age: 22

Instagram: @nadir_rustamli

Nadir made a name for himself when he competed in the second series of The Voice of Azerbaijan - their version of the ITV hit which is set to return this summer. It was a great way to boost his career as he went on and won the whole thing.

He had a love of music from a young age and had his piano training at the Gulu Asgarov Music School. He also has a degree in business administration!

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Azerbaijan's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Nadir's song for Eurovision 2022 is called Fade to Black.

We have a contemporary ballad on our hands here with Fade to Black. Andreas Stone, Anderz Wrethov, Sebastian Schub and Thomas Stengaard are all behind the song and they have had a hand in many a Eurovision hit before.

It's a song about the end of a relationship - so not really a party vibe on the way from Nadir.

Where did Azerbaijan come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Azerbaijan finished in 20th place in 2021 with the song Mata Hari, performed by Efendi - one of the few who were supposed to perform in 2020 but came back for 2021.

They'll be eyeing a higher placed finish than that this year, but is Nadir the man to do it?

When is Eurovision 2022?

The 2022 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest is set to take place on Saturday, 14th May in Turin, Italy following Maneskin winning the 2021 competition. It will once again be in its regular home on BBC One here in the UK with Graham Norton once again on hand to talk us through all the musical antics.

Before that though, we need to know which contestants will be taking to the stage for the final. That will be decided by the semi-finals that will take place on Wednesday, May 10th and Thursday, May 12th. BBC Three will be home to these. BBC Radio 2 will also broadcast the whole contest.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

Here are the other countries competing in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – click on each one to find out more.

Semi-final 2

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.