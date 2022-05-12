Who is North Macedonia's Eurovision 2022 act? Meet Andrea

It all comes down to what happens on the night - this time in Italy's Turin in Italy on Saturday 14th May.

Ukraine, Italy and Sweden may all be tipped to win Eurovision 2022, but, as fans of the popular singing contest know, it really can go to anyone.

One of the hopefuls keeping their fingers firmly crossed that they can impress the world's viewers and make it there is North Macedonian entry Andrea.

Read on to find out more about her below.

Who is representing North Macedonia at Eurovision 2022?

Andrea Instagram

Name: Andrea Koevska

Age: 22

Instagram: @andreamusic20

Twitter: @andrea_music20

Born Andrea Koevska, the young singer's stage name is simply Andrea.

Her love of music emerged when she was introduced to it by her grandfather. When he later sadly passed away, Andrea struggled and turned to music to help her through the difficult time.

However, it was when her family moved from North Macedonia to America's New York that things really shifted, as Andrea, 22, found herself inspired by the city's music and culture.

Eventually, Andrea returned home to North Macedonia and she studied at Skopje’s Faculty of Music Arts.

In 2020, she released single 'I know', which was a collaboration between her and producer Aleksandar Masevski.

What is North Macedonia's Eurovision 2022 song called?

As the titles suggests, 'Circles' tells the story of someone going round and round in circles when they realise their relationship is at breaking point.

The electro-pop ballad with a catchy chorus was once again the result of a collaboration with Aleksandar Masevski.

Where did North Macedonia come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

North Macedonia, who previously competed as Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, failed to make a splash in 2021.

Their act, Vasil Garvanliev, sang his song 'Here I Stand' in the semi-final, but came in in 15th place.

The country's best result came in 2019 when Tamara Todevska's 'Proud' went down well and landed them a 7th position spot.

When is Eurovision 2022?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will be on screens on BBC One on the evening of Saturday 14th May 2022.

Viewers can expect plenty of memorable performances as the world's countries do musical battle at Italy's PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin.

In the lead-up to the contest, there will also be the semi-final stages, which are scheduled for Tuesday 10th May and Thursday 12th May 2022. They will be shown on BBC Three.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

