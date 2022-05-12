Italy is hosting this year's Eurovision after their act Måneskin won it in 2021, with the event going out live from Turin on Saturday 14th May at the PalaOlimpico Arena.

Electro-pop act Andrei-Ionuț Ursu, who goes by the stage name of Wrs, will be representing Romania at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest .

Eurovision is known for its flamboyant and eccentric acts, so fans will be anticipating a night full of surprises and show-stopping performances.

Romania will be competing for the Eurovision title with their entry of Wrs, real-name Andrei Ionuț Ursu. Here's everything you need to know about the singer.

Who is representing Romania at the Eurovision 2022?

Name: Andrei Ionuț Ursu

Age: 29

Instagram: @wrsandrei

Wrs, who was born Andrei Ionuț Ursu, signed with Global Records in 2020 and started his electro-pop act with his stage name. Before launching his music project, Andrei was a backup dancer on TV and for other artists, encouraged by his parents who are folk music dancers. After a short time in a boyband named Shot, Andrei moved to London where he composed and wrote his own music.

Wrs made his debut with the single 'Why', which accrued a million views on YouTube and 400,000 streams on Spotify.

The singer and songwriter will be performing his second single 'Llámame', which he launched in February this year.

What is Romania's Eurovision 2022 song called?

The song Wrs will perform is called 'Llámame', which translates to 'call me' in English.

Wrs says the song represents his musical style, which is "full of warmth, club rhythms, and southern influences" (via Romania Insider).

"For me, it’s an anthem to call my inner self to stay true to myself despite what society says," he told wiwibloggs at a Eurovision event.

The music and lyrics are by Andrei Ursu (Wrs), Cezar Gună, Alexandru Turcu and Costel Dominteanu.

Where did Romania come in the 2021 Eurovision contest?

Romania's Eurovision act, Roxen, performed her song 'Amnesia' at the second semi-final stage of the competition. Roxen failed to qualify from the contest's first semi-final on 18th May, coming 12th and scoring a total of 85 points. This was Romania's third non-qualification, so the country will be hoping for more luck this time round.

The country first entered the competition in 1994, and its highest position so far has been placing third.

When is Eurovision 2022?

Italy won Eurovision 2021, so the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place in Turin's PalaOlimpico Arena on Saturday 14th May 2022.

All coverage of the night will be available to watch on BBC One, with the semi-finals airing on Tuesday 10th May 2022 and Thursday 12th May 2022 on BBC Three.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

