Who is Czech Republic's Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet We Are Domi

And none seem to want it more than Czech Republic. The country, who made their debut in the competition in 2007, are yet to take home the title and have only made the Grand Final three times.

Ever since Italian rockers Måneskin were crowned Eurovision winners in 2021, everyone's been wondering who will be victorious next.

But that could be set to change when Saturday 14th May 2022 rolls around and we go live to Turin in Italy to see what this year's Eurovision line-up has in store for us.

Here's everything you need to know about Czech Republic's Eurovision 2022 entry who are hoping to change their country's fate.

Who is representing Czech Republic at Eurovision 2022?

We Are Domi Instagram

Name: We Are Domi, made up of vocalist Dominika Hašková, Casper Hatlestad on guitar and Benjamin Rekstad on keyboard

Ages: 26

Instagram: @we.are.domi

Twitter: @WeAreDomi

We Are Domi are the trio flying the flag for the Czech Republic at Eurovision 2022. But they actually formed a band while studying at Leeds College of Music in the UK in 2016.

Singer Dominika, who is Czech, met fellow Norwegian musicians Casper and Benjamin at a Halloween party in 2015, where she asked them to provide musical back-up for her recital.

They later joined forces with two other musicians and began releasing music. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Dominika, Casper and Benjamin decided to fly back to Domika's home country of Czech Republic and continue making music as a three.

Dominika also has family links to another famous face in Czech Republic as her dad is professional hockey goalie Dominik Hasek. Aged 15, she took part in the first season of TV talent show Česko Slovensko má talent.

What is Czech Republic's Eurovision 2022 song called?

We Are Domi will be performing their song 'Lights Off' for Eurovision fans.

The trio wrote the track while attending a Czech song-writing camp in conjunction with Norwegian producer Einar Eriksen Kvaløy and English songwriter Abi F Jones.

It tells the story of a relationship break-up, but it's not all doom and gloom thanks to its techno beats and upbeat nature.

Where did Czech Republic come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Unfortunately, Czech Republic's 2021 act Benny Cristo failed to make it through to the Grand Final. Instead, the country came in 15th in their semi-final with just 23 points.

Of the nine times they have been eligible for the final, Czech Republic have only made the final three times.

The highest they have scored is in sixth place in 2018.

When is Eurovision 2022?

Saturday 14th May 2022 marks the biggest night in the European music calendar.

As 40 countries go head-to-head in front of the world's watching eyes, they'll take to the stage at Italy's PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin.

On the lead-up to the Grand Final - which will once again air on BBC One - Eurovision fans can also tune into the second semi-final on Thursday 12th May.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

