Who is Ireland's Eurovision 2022 act? Meet Brooke Scullion

However, in the years that have followed they've failed to reach the same dizzying heights.

Back in the '80s and '90s, Ireland were the standout country who dominated Eurovision - even managing a double win with Johnny Logan in both 1980 and 1987.

So, as the worldwide singing competition returns for 2022 from Italy on Saturday 14th May, their entry Brooke Scullion is hoping she'll be the girl to change that.

As she goes head to head with the other contestants, Brooke is hoping to bring the title back to Ireland. Here we find out more about her and where you will have seen her before.

Who is representing Ireland at Eurovision 2022?

Brooke Scullion Instagram

Name: Brooke Scullion

Age: 23

Instagram: @brookescullion

Twitter: @Brooke_Scullion

Brooke Scullion, known as her stage name Brooke, was born in Bellaghy, Northern Ireland.

While she's not got masses of hit records under her belt, Brooke has experienced what it's like to be under the glare of the spotlight.

In 2020, she entered season 9 of The Voice, where she was picked by coach Meghan Trainor. After being mentored by the US singer, Brooke was voted in third place.

Brooke says the pair are still in touch and that "good friend" Meghan texted to congratulate her when she heard about her entering Eurovision.

With Meghan and her nearest and dearest's support, Brooke also released a single called Attention and has plans to showcase more of her material in the future.

On her Instagram account, Brooke describes herself as an "Irish Singer Songwriter and Cat Mom".

What is Ireland's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Brooke penned That's Rich back in January 2020 when she teamed up with Izzy Warner and Karl Zine - coincidentally the writers behind the Netflix Eurovision movie.

From the opening bar, it's clear the fun pop song is full of her influences, including Blondie and The Gossip, with others saying it has a Dua Lipa feel.

After she won the chance to represent Ireland on The Late, Late Show - the first public vote since 2015 - Brooke went on to slightly revamp the tune as she wanted to make sure it became the singalong anthem it is.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where did Ireland come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Ireland have struggled to break through the crowd in recent years, failing to qualify for the Grand Final six times, including two last places in the semi-final.

The same can be said for their 2021 efforts when singer Lesley Roy failed to impress voters with her song Maps. She came in 16th place.

When is Eurovision 2022?

Brooke will be among the contenders hoping to make it to the Eurovision Grand Final on Saturday 14th May.

If she makes it through, she'll take to the stage at Italy's PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin, following the host country's victory in 2021.

In the meantime, Brooke will be performing in one of the semi-finals on Thursday 12th May.

You can watch her in action on BBC Three. The Grand Final will air on BBC One.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

Here are the other countries competing in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – click on each one to find out more.

Semi-final 2

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.