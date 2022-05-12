Who is Montenegro's Eurovision 2022 act? Meet Vladana

They failed to perform in 2010 and 2011 and chose to withdraw from the competition altogether from 2019.

Since Montenegro joined the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007, they have only competed 11 times.

But now, as the competition returns for 2022 on Saturday 14th May, Montenegro are back - and they mean business.

Here's everything you need to know about their Eurovision 2022 entry.

Who is representing Montenegro at Eurovision 2022?

Vladana Instagram

Name: Vladana Vučinić

Age: 35

Instagram: @vladanavucinic

Twitter: @Montevizija

Singer and songwriter Vladana Vučinić, who performs using just her first name, is Montenegro's Eurovision entry for 2022.

Vladana studied music music theory and opera, before going on to graduate from Montenegro’s State Faculty of Political Science with a degree in journalism.

Since, she's had an amazing and varied career which has almost spanned two decades. It's seen her do everything from talent show Intro Karaoke in 2003, to her 2010 debut album Sinner City, as well as launching an online fashion magazine.

The star has also had two previous attempts at Eurovision. In 2005, Vladana put herself forward to represent Serbia & Montenegro but failed to make it through the national selection show.

The following year, in 2006, she formed a duo called Bojana Nenezić. They made the final of the selection show but finished in 15th place.

What is Montenegro's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Breathe has sad beginnings as it was inspired by the passing of Vladana's late mum Zora in November 2021.

Speaking about the writing process after Zora lost her battle with COVID-19, Vladana explained: "A recent tragedy in my family devastated me... the song miraculously just flew out of me.

"I can freely say that this song is my heart broken into tiny little pieces, converted into music and words."

Vladana co-wrote Breathe with Macedonian songwriter and producer Darko Dimitrov, who has a long history with Eurovision.

Where did Montenegro come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Montenegro pulled out of Eurovision after 2019, saying they would no longer be entering.

However, they are back for 2022 and hoping to beat their best ever score of 13th place in 2015 with Adio by Knez.

When is Eurovision 2022?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will be broadcast to the world on Saturday 14th May 2022, live from Italy's PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin.

All performances - from the weird to the wonderful - will be able to be enjoyed on BBC One.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals, which air on BBC Three, take place on Tuesday 10th May and Thursday 12th May 2022.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

