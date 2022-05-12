Who is Finland's Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet The Rasmus

The Grand Final is scheduled for Saturday 14th May and will see the world's countries go head-to-head to impress nations around the globe.

It's almost time for this year's Eurovision hopefuls to head out to Turin in Italy as the singing competition kicks off.

But who will have what it takes to follow in Italian rock band Måneskin's footsteps to be named the big winner?

One of the contenders is Finland's very own rock band, The Rasmus. Read on to find out all about them.

Who is representing Finland at Eurovision 2022?

The Rasmus Instagram

Name: The Rasmus is made up of vocalist Lauri Ylönen, Aki Hakala, Eero Heinonen and Emilia Suhonen

Ages: 43, 42, 42 and 36

Instagram: @therasmusofficial

The Rasmus' roots go way back to 1994 when the successful rock band was first formed in Helsinki.

While the line-up has changed over the years, frontman Lauri Ylönen has always led the way and celebrated the group's big successes.

These include nine studio albums, which have amassed five million sales around the world. The most popular of these was undoubtedly their fifth album, 2003's Dead Letters, which catapulted them to a global audience thanks to track 'In the Shadows'.

Now, they're hoping to impress the world again as they take to the Eurovision stage after triumphing at Finland's Eurovision selection show, Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu.

What is Finland's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Written by lead vocalist Lauri and hitmaker Desmond Child, 'Jezebel' certainly has the credentials to make a splash at this year's Eurovision.

Desmond has been responsible for many big tracks, including songs for Bon Jovi, Kiss, Aerosmith and Alice Cooper, and the American was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008.

He's also had previous experience with Eurovision, as he penned the United Kingdom's 2013 entry 'Believe in Me', which was performed by Bonnie Tyler.

Where did Finland come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Last year, Finland had lots to celebrate when their act Blind Channel gave them their best result - sixth place - since they took the crown in 2006.

So The Rasmus will no doubt be looking to replicate their success - or even take it further.

When is Eurovision 2022?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is all set for Saturday 14th May 2022.

After Italian rock band Måneskin were named 2021's winner, the event is happening at Italy's PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin.

As well as the much-anticipated Grand Final, which will once again air on BBC One, Eurovision fans can also tune into the two semi-final rounds.

The first semi-final will take place on Tuesday 10th May 2022, followed by another two days later on Thursday 12th May 2022. These will be available to watch on BBC Three.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

