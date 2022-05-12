Who is Malta's Eurovision 2022 act? Meet Emma Muscat

The much-loved and long-running competition returns for 2022 - this time from Turin in Italy on Saturday 14th May.

It's almost time for another night of wildly wacky performances courtesy of the Eurovision Song Contest.

After Italian rock band Måneskin were named the champions in 2021, everyone is out to steal their crown. But who has what it takes to stand out from the crowd and win over the judges and voting public?

Here's everything you need to know about Malta's Eurovision 2022 entry.

Who is representing Malta at Eurovision 2022?

Emma Muscat Instagram

Name: Emma Muscat

Age: 22

Instagram: @emmamuscat_official

She may be young, but Emma Muscat already has bags of experience not only in her home country Malta, but also Italy where she is predominantly based.

The singer, songwriter and model started her music career from early childhood, and as well as having a clear talent for singing, she is also a classically trained pianist.

Her big break came in 2018 when she reached the final of long-running Italian talent show, Amici di Maria De Filippi.

After her success on the show, Emma has gone on to release her own music - including singles 'Avec Moi', 'Vicolo cieco' and 'Sangria' - and is signed to Warner Music Italy.

What is Malta's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Emma has created an uplifting anthem in Eurovision 2022 song 'I Am What I Am'.

The track, which celebrates self-empowerment, was penned by Dino Medanhodzic, who will be known to Eurovision fans as the producer and songwriter behind Swedish songs 'Little Tot' and 'Bulletproof'.

Since then, Emma has put her own unique spin on it, swapping the guitar-led track for the piano - Emma's trademark.

Where did Malta come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

After a shaky few years in the competition, 2021 marked a return to form for the Maltese.

Destiny Chukunyere and her song 'Je me casse' was a hot favourite going into the competition, and there was reason to celebrate when Destiny placed 7th overall with 255 points.

When is Eurovision 2022?

Eurovision fans will already have the date firmly fixed in their diary, as the Grand Final takes place on Saturday 14th May 2022 and can be watched on BBC One.

All the performances will take place from Italy's PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin, following their triumph in 2021.

There are also two more dates that need adding - the first semi-final on Tuesday 10th May and the second scheduled for Thursday 12th May 2022. Both of these will be screened on BBC Three.

