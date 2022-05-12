Who is Belgium's Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet Jérémie Makiese

Excitement is already building for the big night, which is set to take place in Turin, Italy, following the country's win in 2021.

The countdown to Eurovision 2022 is officially on, as the global singing competition returns to screens this week.

The countries who make the Grand Final will hit the stage on Saturday 14th May at the PalaOlimpico Arena.

While it's yet to be seen who will be crowned 2022's winner, there's lots of great contenders.

Here's everything you need to know about Belgium's Eurovision 2022 entry, including their famous past.

Who is representing Belgium at Eurovision 2022?

Jérémie Makiese Instagram

Name: Jérémie Makiese

Age: 21

Instagram: @jeremiemakiese.of

Twitter: @Makiesejeremie1

21-year-old Jérémie from Antwerp in Belgium is a singer-songwriter who has already made big waves in his home country.

Last year, he was named the winner of The Voice Belgique after a memorable blind audition in which all four star coaches turned around immediately.

And it seems he was always destined for musical success, as both Jérémie's parents are talented singers and can play instruments. His own musical journey started at a young age when he signed up to the church choir and later took vocal lessons.

Jérémie is also a great football player and even won a one-year contract to play in goal for the national team, before pursuing music full time.

What is Belgium's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Jérémie's song, called 'Miss You' is a slow and soulful R&B track which wouldn't sound out of place in the charts thanks to his impressive vocals and catchy beat.

The team behind the track includes Jérémie's co-writers Mamon Romiti and Silvio Lisbonne, who has previous Eurovision success thanks to writing for contestants Amir and Celine Dion.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where did Belgium come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Belgium came in at a very respectable 19th place in the Grand Final with a score of 74 points.

That was thanks to last year's contestant, three-piece band Hooverphonic with their song 'The Wrong Place'.

When is Eurovision 2022?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will be on screens on Saturday 14th May 2022, coming live from Italy's PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin.

Eurovision will run across three events, starting with the first semi-final on Tuesday 10th May 2022.

The next round will air on Thursday 12th May 2022, before the finalists take to the stage one last time.

The coverage will once again be shown on BBC One.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

Here are the other countries competing in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – click on each one to find out more.

Semi-final 2

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.